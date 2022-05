CSU Bakersfield’s women’s basketball player, Jayden Eggleston signs a professional contract to take her talents across the southern border to be a part of the newly formed women’s team called the Adelitas Chihuahua. The team is located in Chihuahua city, playing in the East Division of the Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional (The LNBP). Their home arena is the Gimnasio Manuel Bernardo Aguirre.

