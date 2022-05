The Wolverines are starting to attract top-flight wide receivers. The maize and blue made the top group for Louisiana-based five-star Shelton Sampson Jr. as they look to secure wideouts in the 2023 class. Michigan football reeled in three dynamic receivers in 2022: Darrius Clemons, Amorion Walker and Tyler Morris. Now, it has West Bloomfield (Michigan) three-star receiver Semaj Morgan pledged, but is looking to add to its pass catchers of those currently on the clock. And the Wolverines have a target in mind from a familiar high school in Texas.

DESOTO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO