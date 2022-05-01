ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bring Me The News

No charges for deputies, officer involved in killing of Forest Lake man

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y7Rp0_0fPTiQ9c00
Edward Kimmel, Flickr

Police won’t be charged in the fatal shooting of a man in Forest Lake in November.

Bradley George Erickson, 47, of Forest Lake, was fatally shot by police after a brief pursuit on Nov. 28.

The three officers involved — identified as Forest Lake police officers Jonathan Glader and Matthew Smiths and Washington County deputy Greg Reiter — won’t face charges, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

In a memo to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the attorney’s office’s Criminal Division Head Nick Hydukovich called the officer’s actions “justified.”

“While the death of an individual by deadly force is never to be taken lightly, there is no question that the actions of the officers in this matter were wholly justified,” Hydukovich wrote.

The shooting occurred in the afternoon, when a 911 caller in Forest Lake reported that a man had arrived at their home and that they had an Order for Protection against him.

The caller reported that the man, later identified as Erickson, was armed and making threats against them.

Erickson was seen holding a rifle outside the 911 caller's house when police arrived, and then fled in a vehicle. He was eventually stopped after officers performed a PIT maneuver.

As police approached the vehicle, Erickson "raised his rifle and pointed it directly at a deputy," prompting Glader, Smiths, and Reiter to open fire.

Erickson was airlifted to the hospital, where he died of his injuries a few days later.

Comments / 3

Related
Bring Me The News

Woman found dead on ice identified as 44-year-old from central Minnesota

Authorities have identified the person found dead on a frozen channel last week as a 44-year-old woman. The body of Hannah Hale was discovered the morning of March 31 in Watab Township, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Someone had called 911 to report a person lying on the ice in the Harris Channel, a body of water that connects Little Rock Lake to the Mississippi River.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Police arrest suspect ringleader of northern Minnesota meth operation

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested the person it believes is the ringleader of a large drug operation. According to a Wednesday release from the department, the ongoing investigation into methamphetamine trafficking has included traffic stops and search warrants, and since the start of the year has yielded four arrests for 1st-degree, one arrest for 2nd-degree, one for 3rd-degree, and eight for 5th-degree drug offenses in multiple counties.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

The Death Of Lily Peters: Boy Taken Into Custody; Police Say He ‘Was Known To The Victim’

Originally published April 26 CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) — Police say a juvenile suspect is in custody in connection to the death of 10-year-old Illiana “Lily” Peters in western Wisconsin. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said the boy was arrested early Tuesday evening somewhere in the city. He says a search warrant was executed at a residence on the 400 block of North Grove Street. The property is owned by Lily’s aunt. The boy’s identity has not been released. According to the Chippewa County District Attorney, there’s a bond hearing for the suspect at 1 p.m. Wednesday. “The suspect was not a stranger. The...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Lake#Shooting#Police#Hospital#911#Violent Crime#Law Enforcement#Criminal Division#An Order For Protection
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Minnesota

Man, 19, Dies In Hospital Weeks After Being Assaulted, Robbed In Downtown Minneapolis

Originally published April 8, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man succumbed to his injuries last week after being assaulted and robbed early last month in downtown Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 19-year-old Jaegger David, of Maplewood, died on March 29 at Hennepin Healthcare. The exact manner of David’s death remains under investigation. According to Minneapolis police, David was assaulted and robbed on March 6. Officers found him lying unconscious in an apartment hallway on the 1300 block of Nicollet Avenue. Another 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the robbery.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

9-Year-Old Girl Shot In Head In Western Minnesota

LYND, Minn. (WCCO) — A rural Minnesota town is in shock after a young girl was shot in the head Monday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, a gun went off at a home in Lynd, which is almost three hours west of the Twin Cities. Authorities said a 9-year-old girl was shot in the head and airlifted to a hospital. Her condition is unknown. The sheriff’s office is investigating how this happened.
LYND, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Man Charged With Murder in Central Minnesota

Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man has been charged with murder after he was arrested in connection to the death of a woman north of Brainerd. Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard reported that 53-year-old Michael Munger has been charged with 2nd-egree murder for the death of 43-year-old Lynnie Loucks. Munger was arraigned in Crow Wing County Court Friday.
BRAINERD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Son Tells Deputies He Stabbed His Dad During Altercation Near Mankato, Sheriff Says

MANKATO, Minn. (WCCO) — A southern Minnesota man is in critical condition after police say he was stabbed by his son Wednesday afternoon. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called just after 1 p.m. to the 200 block of Eleanor Street in South Bend Township, in rural Mankato. The 59-year-old homeowner reported that his son had a knife, and had assaulted him before. The dispatch operator also heard “an apparent struggle” happening while law enforcement were en route to the residence. Deputies arrived to find the man’s 24-year-old son waiting outside, who “confirmed the disturbance.” He also told them he stabbed his dad, who was still inside. The victim was rushed to an area hospital, and his son was taken into custody and is waiting criminal charges in the Blue Earth County Jail. WCCO-TV does not typically identify suspects before they have been formally charged with a crime.
MANKATO, MN
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
CBS Minnesota

Incident Report: ‘Gun Fell Over And Discharged’ In 9-Year-Old’s Accidental Shooting Death

LYND, Minn. (WCCO) – More details are being revealed in a 9-year-old girl’s accidental shooting death in southwestern Minnesota earlier this month. Authorities said on the afternoon of April 18 a gun went off in a home in Lynd, which is about three hours west of the Twin Cities. She was airlifted to a hospital, but died in the overnight hours last Tuesday. In an incident report, authorities said a family member called police after a “gun fell over and discharged,” striking the girl in the head. The victim was conscious and breathing when the report was made. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is ongoing, but her death was “accidental in nature,” according to a statement. The identity of the girl has not been released, and authorities say they will not provide further updates out of respect for the family.
LYND, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man responds to shove by killing his brother in Minneapolis

The killing of a 29-year-old man in Minneapolis last weekend was done by his older brother, according to charges filed Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court. Anthony D. Light, 42, is charged with second-degree intentional murder for the shooting death of his brother, 29-year-old Darius Light on the 4100 block of Portland Avenue in south Minneapolis just before noon on Saturday, April 23.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Bring Me The News

Police fatally shoot male in Bowlus, Minnesota

A male was fatally shot by members of a police drug task force in central Minnesota Thursday evening. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced Thursday that a white male died following an incident just before 6 p.m. near Bowlus in Morrison County, about 30 miles northwest of St. Cloud.
BOWLUS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Men Airlifted After Shooting Each Other Near Hinckley, Sheriff Says

HINCKLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in Pine County said two men were airlifted to hospitals Sunday afternoon after they shot each other. Around 1:30 p.m., a caller reported hearing multiple gunshots at a residence on Cedar Creek Road near Hinckley to the sheriff’s office. Then, a resident called and reported they were shot. Responding deputies found two men with gunshot wounds. A witness said they shot each other. Both men have undergone surgery and are expected to survive, the sheriff’s office said. What led to the shootings is under investigation.
HINCKLEY, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
65K+
Followers
11K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy