ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Butte Central's Kyle Holter returns from injury to nab two qualifications

406mtsports.com
 3 days ago

BUTTE — Two Butte athletes made successful returns from injury as local teams finished in the top half of the standings Saturday at the John Tomich Invitational at Charlie Merrifield Track in Butte. The Laurel Locomotives won both the boys and girls team competitions, and the Dillon Beavers...

406mtsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
La Grande Observer

College softball roundup: Eastern Oregon University takes two out of three against Carroll College

HELENA, Mont. — The Eastern Oregon University softball team concluded its regular season winning two out of three games on the road at Carroll College. The Mountaineers wrap up the regular season with a 39-13 record overall and a 24-6 conference mark. Following the series, Eastern is set to face Corban in the first round of the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament in the 3-6 matchup.
COLLEGE SPORTS
K2 Radio

PhotoFest: Riverton Track Meet

The huge Roy Peck Track Meet was in Riverton on Saturday with some pleasant weather which made competing and spectating a little bit easier. There were several multi-event winners for the girls as Natrona's Ella Spear won the 100-meter dash in 12.91 and the 200 in 26.04. Her teammate Alesha Lane has been dominant in the throwing events this season as she won the shot put with a toss of 41-2.50 and the discus at 134-4. Defending 3A state champion hurdler Eva Nitschke of Rawlins won the 100 in 15.96 and won the 400 meter-dash with a clocking of 1.00.47. Needless to say, she is a pretty good athlete. Ryann Smith of Rawlins had a great day in the distance races with a win in the 800 in 2.20.87 and a victory in the 3200 in 11.18.73.
RIVERTON, WY
Alt 101.5

Montana Players That Will Get Their Shot at Making an NFL Team

I'm not the biggest fan of watching the NFL Draft. It feels like an eternity of time between teams announcing their picks and the thing is spread out over THREE days! But even if you're just a casual NFL fan, you probably saw at least some of the results and headlines that came out of the draft. Along with the countless other stories of football players having their dreams fulfilled, a few of the names called in the seven rounds of this year's draft were connected to the Griz and Bobcats.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaconda, MT
Butte, MT
Sports
Local
Montana Sports
City
Deer Lodge, MT
City
Butte, MT
City
Missoula, MT
Scorebook Live

Jesuit once again kind to Samuel Jennings: Pendleton's standout javelin thrower wins Twilight Relays title by more than 20 feet, moves to No. 2 on national list

By René Ferrán | Photo by Taylor Balkom   Nine months ago, Samuel Jennings traveled the 215 miles from Pendleton to Jesuit High School in Southwest Portland to compete in the USA Track & Field state championships. He left not only a state champion, but as the No. 3 javelin thrower in ...
TAMPA, FL
WyoPreps

PhotoFest! Kelly Walsh Invite Track Meet

Kelly Walsh played host to a small track meet on Thursday in Casper so the athletes had a chance to expand their horizons athletically. On the boy's side, Keltan Ewing of Douglas had quite a meet as he won 3 events. Ewing won the 100-meter dash in 11.69, the 300 hurdles in 41.89, and the pole vault as he cleared 13 feet 3 inches. In the rest of the boys running events, Kelly Walsh's Nathan Costalez won the 200 in 23.43, Rylan Weir of Douglas ran 53.94 to win the 400, and his teammate Cameryn Spence took the 800 in 1.59.48. The 1600 meter winner was Nathan Stevenson of Green River in 4.56.70 with Tanner Johnson capturing the 3200 in 11.36.83. Moving over to the 110 hurdles, that was won by Kelly Walsh's Chase Ortberg in 15.74. Campbell County won the 4x100 relay while Douglas won the 4x400, 4x800, and the 1600 medley.
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ankle Injury#Nab#Pole Vault#Long Jump#Butte Central#The Dillon Beavers#Butte Central Maroons#The Butte Bulldogs#Butte High
Post Register

Firth downs Salmon, earns third shutout in a row

FIRTH – Everyone who has watched the Firth Cougars play baseball knew that this team was going to be something special this season. On Saturday, they proved just how special that they can be as they completed a perfect run through the Nuclear Conference with a 10-0 win over Salmon. The win gave the Cougars a perfect 8-0 season in league play and guarantees them the top seed in the upcoming District 6 2A, Nuclear Conference Tournament which will begin within a week or so and also displayed the kind of pitching and hitting this team has.
FIRTH, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy