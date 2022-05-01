ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Youngstown State linebacker gets NFL rookie minicamp invite

By Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AmV3f_0fPTi3BO00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State linebacker Grant Dixon has been invited to rookie minicamp by the Indianapolis Colts following the NFL Draft Saturday night.

Combined in the 2021 spring and fall seasons, Dixon appeared in 17 games, racking up 80 tackles with three sacks with three interceptions.

He began his career at Marist before transferring to the Penguins in 2020.

Dixon is the second YSU player to join the Colts after Indianapolis selected Andrew Ogletree in the sixth-round of the draft earlier in the day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Youngstown, OH
Football
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Ohio State
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

Projecting the 2022 Detroit Lions starting defense

EDGE – Aidan Hutchinson. The Indianapolis Colts came into the draft with a need at receiver, and they took a swing at wideout Alec Pierce with the 53rd overall pick. Pierce — who is 6-foot-3, 208 pounds — was a key cog of a Cincinnati team that crashed the College Football Playoff last season. While he never had elite on-field production — 52 catches, 884 yards and eight scores as a fourth-year senior — Pierce tested extremely well at the combine. According to PlayerProfiler, he rates in at least the 90th percentile in 40-yard dash (4.41), speed score, burst score and catch radius.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youngstown State#Nfl Draft#Colts#American Football#Marist#Ysu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Steelers draft seven in 2022 NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted seven players in the 2022 NFL Draft. With their first round pick, the Steelers took Pitt QB Kenny Pickett at no. 20 overall. Pickett threw for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns, claiming the Panthers’ single-season record for both categories. In the second round, Pittsburgh drafted Georgia WR […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKBN

WKBN

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy