Youngstown State linebacker gets NFL rookie minicamp invite

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State linebacker Grant Dixon has been invited to rookie minicamp by the Indianapolis Colts following the NFL Draft Saturday night.

Combined in the 2021 spring and fall seasons, Dixon appeared in 17 games, racking up 80 tackles with three sacks with three interceptions.

He began his career at Marist before transferring to the Penguins in 2020.

Dixon is the second YSU player to join the Colts after Indianapolis selected Andrew Ogletree in the sixth-round of the draft earlier in the day.

