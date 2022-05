Former Mountaineer guard Malik Curry shined in the Tampa Bay Pro Combine and was tabbed the Most Valuable Player of game two. The event held in Wesley Chapel, Florida, showcases the talent of top prospects who are trying to take their basketball careers to the professional level. Over several days (April 26-29) the players participated in drills, competitive games and had their physical measurements taken.

