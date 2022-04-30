Prep Roundup: Hornets win Posen tourney title

POSEN — It was a terrific Saturday for the Pellston Hornets, who captured the Posen baseball tournament title with a 13-11 victory over the host Vikings.

The Hornets received singles apiece from Chris Dankert, Isaiah Crawford, Jacob Willis and Zack Moyer.

On the mound, Aiden Klungle pitched the first three innings, striking out three, walking six and allowing four hits. Jack Lane and Willis also threw for the Hornets.

Thanks to their scorching hot bats, the Hornets advanced to the final after rolling to a 20-5 victory over Hale in game one.

Offensively, Ethan Landon went 4-for-4 with a three-run homer, three singles and seven RBI to lead Pellston. Chris Dankert went 3-for-4 with three singles. Aiden Hickman and Klungle both singled for Pellston (6-4).

Dankert was the winning pitcher, striking out five, walking three and allowing no hits in two innings of work. Jack Schmalzried tossed two innings in relief, striking out three, allowing one hit and walking one.

Bulldogs finish unbeaten, win home invitational

INDIAN RIVER — The strong stretch of play continued Saturday for the Inland Lakes baseball team, which won its home invitational with a 2-0-1 record.

"I'm super proud of all the boys and especially my assistant coaches Dusty Saker, Rob Enslen and Shawn Culver," said Inland Lakes coach Josh Vieau. "The job they did this weekend was amazing, juggling pitchers and keeping the boys rolling."

The Bulldogs (10-5-1) came out of the gates with a 6-2 victory over Boyne City, followed it up with a 9-3 win over Ellsworth, and ended the day with a 3-3 tie against Rudyard.

After the Bulldogs fought back to tie Rudyard at 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth, the game finished after six total innings. The tournament champion was decided on a tie-breaking coin toss, which Inland Lakes won. Before the tiebreaker, both teams had the same record and same amount of runs scored.

In the opener against the Ramblers, Kaden Hansel was the winning pitcher for Inland Lakes, striking out eight, allowing just one hit and walking one in six innings.

Offensively, Andrew Kolly led the Bulldogs with two hits and three RBI, while Payton Teuthorn had two hits, an RBI and a run scored, and Connor Wallace tallied two hits and scored twice. Hansel had a hit and scored a run. Dylan Wymer and Austin Brege each scored a run.

Kolly's two hits, two RBI and two runs scored fueled the Bulldogs past Ellsworth. Teuthorn added two hits and scored a run, while Aidan Fenstermaker registered a hit, three RBI and a run, Hansel had a hit, an RBI and scored a run, and Jackson Boctorff doubled and knocked in a run. Brege scored two runs, and Wallace knocked in a run and scored a run.

Teuthorn earned the win on the mound, striking out three, allowing five hits and walking one in 3 2/3 innings pitched. Hansel tossed 1 1/3 innings of relief, striking out two and allowing no hits.

Hansel (run) and Fenstermaker registered Inland Lakes' only hits. Willey and Teuthorn each scored a run against Rudyard.

On the mound, Boctorff struck out three, allowed four hits and walked two in six innings.

Bulldogs hit two grand slams, take second at home softball tourney

INDIAN RIVER — It was a busy day at the ball field for the Inland Lakes Bulldogs, who finished 3-2 and took second overall at their home softball invitational Saturday.

The only loss for the Bulldogs (10-2-1) came against the Boyne City Ramblers in a 7-2 defeat in the championship game.

"Overall, the girls played an amazing tournament this weekend," said Inland Lakes coach Krissi Thompson. "We are extremely proud."

In the final, Natalie Wandrie tripled, singled and knocked in a run to lead the Bulldogs, who received a double from Maggie Grant. Ryann Clancy, Lexi Kovtun, Brooklyn LaBrecque and Caitlin Jones each singled.

Grant was the losing pitcher, striking out three, allowing five hits and walking one in 4 1/2 innings thrown. Wandrie tossed 1 1/2 innings in relief, striking out two, allowing four hits and walking two.

Perhaps the most exciting game of the day for the Bulldogs was a 9-7 victory over the Ramblers in their opener. Kovtun and Grant both blasted grand slams, while Clancy ripped two singles, LaBrecque doubled, and Wandrie singled.

Grant picked up the win on the mound, striking out four, allowing seven hits and walking three.

In a 13-2 victory over Rudyard in game two, Wandrie, tripled, doubled, singled and knocked in four runs. Alyssa Byrne laced three singles, Grant had two singles and two RBI, Lakyn Thompson tallied two singles and an RBI, and Megan Vigneau doubled.

Claire Feagan pitched the first 1 2/3 innings, walking two. In 2 1/3 innings of relief, Grant struck out one and allowed two hits.

Kovtun pitched 4 1/2 innings with a strikeout, four hits allowed and three walks to lead the Bulldogs in a 7-3 win over Charlevoix in game three. Wandrie pitched 1/2 innings, striking out one and allowing a hit.

At the plate, Vandrie smacked two homers and finished with four RBI, while Emily Van Daele and Kovtun each singled.

In their semifinal matchup with Rudyard, Feagan was the winning pitcher in a 4-1 Inland Lakes victory. Feagan struck out one, allowed three hits and walked two in five innings.

Offensively, Wandrie doubled. Van Daele, Kovtun, Feagan, Jones and Clancy each singled.

Hornet softball falls just short to Posen in final

POSEN — The Pellston softball team reached the final of the Posen tournament Saturday, but the Hornets fell just short of winning the title after an 11-10 loss to the host Vikings.

In the final, Madison Brown led the Hornets with three hits, while Emma Irwin, Madison Jutson (two-out double) and Megan Bricker both added two hits. Caroline Crenshaw Gabby Landon, Elysia Ward and Lillie Bourrie each singled.

Brown took the loss on the mound, striking out eight and allowing 13 hits.

Brown, who had two hits, homered to lead the Pellston offense in a 16-4 win over Hale in the opener. Jutson finished 2-for-3, Bourrie had two hits, and Haleigh Bohn and Ward each singled.

Crenshaw picked up her first pitching win of the season, tossing a complete game with three strikeouts and three hits allowed.

IL girls take fourth at Ram Scram track meet

HARBOR SPRINGS — The Inland Lakes girls track and field team recorded fourth place overall with 49 points at the Harbor Springs Ram Scram Friday, April 29.

The Bulldogs received first-place finishes from Hannah Robinson in the high jump (5-0) and Lannah Engler in the long jump (14-0.75).

Robinson also took second in the 800 (2:41). Fourth places went to Lauren Fenstermaker in the 200 (28.6) and Engler in the 400 (1:08). Picking up sixth places were Luci Bunker in the 1600 (6:33), Olivia Monthei in the long jump (12-6.5), and Ashley Murray in the shot put (26-9). K.C. Cain was seventh in the long jump (12-4).

Johannesburg-Lewiston finished first with 89 points.

On the boys side, Sam Schoonmaker tied for first in the high jump (5-9) to lead the Bulldogs (33) to seventh. Earning third places were Sam Mayer in the 100 (12.11) and Ty Thompson in the pole vault (9-0). Noah Shugar was fifth in the long jump (17-6.25) and Schoonmaker took fifth in the long jump (17-6.25). Mayer earned seventh in the 200 (25.01), and Thompson was seventh in the discus (91-8.25).

In the 1600 co-ed relay, the team of Mayer, Fenstermaker, Schoonmaker and Robinson finished third with a 4:04 time. The throwers relay team of Lauryn Engler, Joe Myers, Murray and Thompson took fourth at 59.96.

"We are continuing to move athletes around and find the pieces that we need to compete at the highest level," said Inland Lakes coach Sarah Furman. "We have a lot of work ahead of us to accomplish the goals that the team has set forth. We are excited about the coming week and we definitely saw some promising performances (Friday)."

The Grayling boys finished first with 101 points.

Hingston posts no-hitter, Comets sweep Vanderbilt

MACKINAW CITY — The Mackinaw City baseball team received a no-hit performance from one of its pitchers in a home doubleheader sweep over Vanderbilt Friday, April 29.

Tossing the no-no for the Comets was eighth grader Tyler Hingston, who struck out eight and walked five in three innings pitched to lead the way to a 15-0 victory.

"(Friday) was Tyler's first start on the mound this season and he made the most of it," said Mackinaw City coach Elijah May. "It was good to see Vanderbilt bring their program back this year. That is really great for our league."

On offense, Nick Vieau went 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored, while Braylon Currie went 2-for-2 with two RBI and a run scored. Hingston went 1-for-1 with a run scored.

Meanwhile, Currie followed up Hingston's no-hit display with a one-hit performance in a 15-0 Mackinaw City game two triumph.

In three innings of work, Currie struck out eight, allowed one hit and walked one.

Vieau and Currie were both 2-for-2 with two runs scored, Trystan Swanson tripled and scored a run, and Ben Strittmatter tallied a hit.

Cardinal baseball sweeps past Ellsworth

ONAWAY — The Onaway baseball team rolled to a non-conference doubleheader sweep over Ellsworth Friday, April 29.

In a 17-2 game one victory, Justin Kramer St. Germain finished with a team-high four hits, knocked in two runs and scored three runs for Onaway, while Luke Lovelace (two RBI, three runs) and Cole Selke (two RBI, two runs) each tallied two hits. Cody Ruppert (RBI, two runs) connected for two hits. Gavin Green (double, two RBI) Jack Morgan (two runs), Austin Veal (RBI, three runs) and Bridger Peel (run) chipped in with a hit apiece.

Selke was Onaway's winning pitcher, striking out five, allowing four hits and walking one in four innings thrown.

Selke (double, RBI, four runs), Morgan (double, RBI, two runs) and Veal (three runs) had two hits each to lead the Cardinals to a 20-5 win in game two. Others tacking on hits were Lovelace (two RBI, run), Kramer St. Germain (RBI, three runs), Ruppert (RBI, run) and Mason Beebe (two runs).

Ruppert earned the win on the mound, striking out three, walking four and allowing one hit in two innings pitched. Veal tossed two innings in relief, striking out three, allowing two hits and walking one.

Onaway softball picks up wins over Ellsworth

ONAWAY — Two solid hitting performances allowed the Onaway softball team to sweep Ellsworth in a non-conference doubleheader Friday, April 29.

Leading the Cardinals to a 15-5 victory in game one was Taylor Larson, who had two doubles, knocked in three runs and scored a run. Charlotte Box had two hits, two RBI and scored a run. Kyli Brewbaker (double, RBI, run), Aubrey Benson (double, RBI, two runs), Lainey Shimel (RBI, two runs), Elissa Prow (three runs) and Macie Decker (run) each tallied a hit.

Sydney Peel picked up the win on the mound for Onaway, striking out six, walking seven and allowing four hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

Ema DeMaestri's (double, RBI, run) two hits keyed the Cardinals in a 12-7 win in the nightcap. Decker (double, RBI, run) also had two hits, while Mackenzie Robbins (two RBI, run), Shimel (RBI, run) and Box (RBI, run) each had a hit.

Shimel earned the win on the mound, striking out five, allowing 12 hits and walking four.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Prep Roundup: Hornets win Posen tourney title