Rogers, AR

Fundraiser for cancer event exceeds goal

By Elena Ramirez
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An event to raise awareness for research on pancreatic cancer took place at Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers on April 30. More than $125,000 was raised at the event according to the donation site .

Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, a nonprofit organization, hosted the PanCAN PurpleStride. The nationwide event invites pancreatic cancer survivors, families, caregivers, researchers and supporters to walk together and raise awareness, according to the website .

“There are so many resources out there and there’s so much hope available and just to let them know they are not alone,” said Mary Catherine Wilson, a volunteer at the event for the past 12 years.

According to the website, “if you or someone you know has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, call PanCAN Patient Services at 877-272-6226 (Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Time) or email patientservices@pancan.org to speak with a case manager.”

