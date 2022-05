By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Certainly, the Patriots’ draft strategies have been questioned in the past. Sometimes, the critics were proven to have been very correct. Other times, not as much. This year, though, feels like a crossroads of sorts. Unlike in the past, when an unsuccessful draft wasn’t going to stop the Patriots from marching to the AFC Championship Game, the stakes were a bit higher for a team that hasn’t won a playoff game in three seasons and is losing ground in the AFC East. If the Patriots failed to add players who can quickly make an impact —...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO