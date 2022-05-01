ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

1 dead, 2 injured in three weekend shootings in Algiers

WWL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — One person was killed and a second person suffered several gunshot wounds in a pair of shootings late Saturday afternoon into the evening, according to the NOPD. Shortly before 5 p.m. police investigated a shooting that left a man dead...

www.wwltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Algiers#Violent Crime#Nopd#Ems#Crimestoppers
The Independent

3 dead in Mississippi hotel shooting; police in standoff

A shooting Wednesday at a hotel on Mississippi's Gulf Coast left three people dead and police in a standoff with the suspect at a business a few miles away, authorities said.Gulfport police said the suspect was barricaded inside a business and officers had shut down access to the area. Officers were negotiating to get the suspect to surrender and no shots had been fired in the standoff, Officer Hannah Hendry said.Biloxi Police Department Capt. Milton Houseman confirmed that three people were killed but had no details on their identity.Police said the shooting happened about 9 a.m. at the Biloxi Broadway Inn, news outlets reported. The gunman fled and then apparently assaulted another victim in Gulfport — about 13 miles (20 kilometers) west of Biloxi— before police caught up with him, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy