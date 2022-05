CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for two women they say are suspected of two separate shoplifting incidents. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) says the first happened on April 8 at Sister’s Beauty on Ogeechee Road. The second happened on April 19 at Liquor Market in the same area. Both shoplifters used […]

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 7 DAYS AGO