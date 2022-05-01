ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions use 6 of 8 draft picks for defensive rebuild

By BOB TRIPI
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions continued to make big investments on defense in the NFL draft and are hoping that they result in immediate rewards to a franchise that has struggled in recent seasons.

After finishing among the worst defenses in the NFL for the second consecutive season, the Lions this year used six of their eight picks to rebuild the defense.

Detroit opened Thursday by taking defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick overall. Just over 24 hours later, the Lions added two more pieces in Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal and Illinois safety Kerby Joseph.

