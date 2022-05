Master carver, Jared Pere, handcrafts one-of-a-kind pieces with unique designs inspired by the stories and history of his ancestors. Jared gave us a bit of history about how he got started, “When I was eight years old, one of my uncles, who was a master carver, gave me some chisels...a set of chisels in a box” and that is where he created his first carving. When he was 18 and graduated high school, “another uncle was the master carver here at that Cultural Center from New Zealand.” He then “got a job working with him and just fell in love with it all over again and stuck with it.” When his uncle retired, Jared took over carving at the Polynesian Culture Center and is now teaching others so they can carry on the tradition.

