ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, IL

Shelbyville Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison For Armed Violence and Residential Burglary

By Allen Allen
Effingham Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following has been released by the Shelby County States Attorney’s Office on their Facebook page:. “Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that on April 27, 2022, Ryan C. Rice, age 26, of Shelbyville, Illinois, was sentenced to fourteen (14) years in prison for the offenses of Armed Violence, a...

www.effinghamradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Man sentenced in connection to deadly crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was recently sentenced in connection with a deadly accident that happened in 2020. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that Briar W. True was sentenced to the maximum of 364 days in jail for the offense of speeding in excess of 35 miles per hour. The sentencing […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Shelby County, IL
Crime & Safety
Shelbyville, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Shelby County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Shelbyville, IL
The Telegraph

Drug charges filed against 4 Tuesday

EDWARDSVILLE - Felony charges were filed Tuesday in several drug-related cases by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Ernest Stevenson Jr., 56, of the 600 block of State Street, Madison, was charged April 26 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.
MADISON, IL
St. Joseph Post

2 arrested after man shot to death in rural Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
WARRENSBURG, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Prison For Armed Violence#Facebook#Residential Burglary#Sgt
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCIA

Shooting victim identified

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 40-year-old Decatur man has been identified after he was killed in a shooting over the weekend. Macon County Coroner Michael Day identified the man as Ernest Durham. Durham and two other people were shot Saturday night in the 700 block of West Grand Avenue, which resulted in Durham losing his […]
DECATUR, IL
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Drug bust results in the arrest of 14 people

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says that on April 13, some significant arrests were made due to an ongoing and long-term drug investigation, and many agencies had to get involved. OPD says that OPD detectives were assisted by many other agencies, which included the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the FBI. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WCIA

One dead, one hurt in Wednesday crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person has died and another person was seriously injured in a car crash in Clay County on Wednesday. The crash happened on Ingraham Lane east of Sylvite Drive at 1 p.m. State Police determined from their preliminary investigation that a pickup truck crossed the center line for unknown reasons […]
CLAY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man named in deadly crash with semi-truck

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner announced the name of the man who was killed in a crash with a semi-truck Friday morning. In a news release, Macon County Coroner Michael Day said that 53-year-old Decatur native Jason Mason was pronounced dead at 6:00 a.m. at the hospital. He died from massive head […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Drug bust recovers 12 pounds of meth

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Police Department announced on Wednesday that over 12 pounds of methamphetamine were recovered last week during a drug bust. The person suspected of possessing those drugs was arrested as well. Martin R Frantz, 66, was arrested in the 1400 block of South 2nd Street on April 14. Officers from […]
MATTOON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy