Boulder, CO

Nate Landman headed to Atlanta Falcons on free agent deal

By Jack Carlough
 3 days ago

For Colorado football’s slew of NFL hopefuls , this weekend’s draft came and went without any Buff being called in Las Vegas. It was the first draft since 2016 in fact that no Buff went. However, not long after the final pick of round seven was announced on Saturday, CU linebacker Nate Landman was able to sign a free-agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

Landman is tied for fifth in Colorado history with 409 career tackles over 47 career games from 2017-21. While a mid-season injury put somewhat of a damper on his fifth and final season with the Buffs, he ended his college career as a two-time Butkus Award semifinalist.

The Falcons finished last season 7-10 with a defense that allowed 131.9 yards per game — sixth-most in the NFL. So, if Landman can stay healthy, he could be a big piece in revamping Atlanta’s defense.

Landman will also get an opportunity to reunite with former CU defensive back Isaiah Oliver, who recently resigned with the Falcons . The duo overlapped for one season in Boulder back in 2017.

List

Pac-12 schools ranked by first-round NFL draft picks since 2012

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29auw4_0fPTdfyu00

