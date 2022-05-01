ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M LB Aaron Hansford Stays In Lone Star State, Signs With Dallas Cowboys

By Cole Thompson
 3 days ago

Former Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford is signing a deal with the Dallas Cowboys

Aaron Hansford was one of several Texas A&M players who did not hear their name called on NFL Draft weekend. Although he won't receive the call from a GM saying he's been drafted, he is headed to 'America's team' as a consolation prize.

The Dallas Cowboys are signing Hansford as an undrafted free agent, a source tells AllAggies.com.

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Moving into a starting role during the 2020 season, Hansford thrived in place of former starter Anthony Hines, recording 49 tackles and three sacks. Replacing Buddy Johnson as the leader up the middle this past fall, Hansford led the Aggies with 89 tackles, four pass deflections and two sacks.

Hansford finished his time in College Station with 157 tackles, 18.5 tackles for losses, and seven sacks. Hansford was moved to linebacker from wide receiver after his sophomore season.

The Cowboys are always looking for depth at linebacker despite adding former LSU standout Damone Clark. Last season, the Cowboys signed Hines as an undrafted free agent, though he did not see any action as a rookie.

For more on Hansford and what he can bring to the table for the Cowboys, here's a scouting report from NFL Draft Bible.

Pros:

Athletic linebackers are exciting commodities in today’s NFL. Aaron Hansford has the frame and athletic profile to be a difference-maker in the league. The former wide receiver is a clean mover with loose hips to change direction and transition in coverage. He boasts impressive short-area quickness and long speed, affording him range at the second level while allowing him to navigate the box. What’s more, his closing speed to the tackle point is notable. Hansford’s movement skills afford him potential in zone coverage. The Texas A&M product displays instances of spatial awareness. He has the burst to click and close to the catch point. In man, Hansford is athletic enough to cover running backs and tight ends. He even sticks with some wide receivers on underneath routes. He uses physicality at or near the line of scrimmage to stay in phase. Against the run, the breakout star’s movement skills help him mirror ball carriers in the box and space. He exhibits decent pad level to gain leverage against blockers and passable hand usage to disengage from offensive linemen late. He anchors against tight ends and can control them. Additionally, the Washington, D.C. native can evade blockers with quickness. The Aggies’ standout has solid grip strength and stopping power once he wraps up.

Cons:

Despite a strong career, Texas A&M’s star linebacker’s game is plagued by inexperience and impatience. The Aggies’ standout’s inability to diagnose plays is immediately apparent on film. He bites on fakes far too often and is regularly out of position. In zone coverage, he is typically slow to process and react; he appears lost at times, leaving his assignment. What’s more, Hansford struggles to feel out routes and read the quarterback. In man coverage, the Washington, D.C. product takes false steps, locks his eyes on the passer and is often extremely late to flip his hips. Against the run, Hansford often finds himself out of position after reading the mesh point incorrectly or pressing the line prematurely. He can also play too eagerly and abandon his gap. Further, the defender lacks the power to work through offensive linemen and enters full-man engagement too willingly; he does not have the anchor to withstand a blocker’s output. Hansford’s late hands allow linemen to latch on and control him. Moreover, he removes himself from the play by shedding or evading blocks without considering angles. In fact, the Texas A&M linebacker generally takes poor downhill angles and attacks the inside leg. He is an unreliable tackler due to questionable effort and poor technique. His ostensibly below-average arm length sees him long-armed by blockers and stiff-armed by ball carriers. Finally, Hansford’s two season-ending injuries during his career with the Aggies are concerning.

Summary:

An exciting athlete at linebacker, Aaron Hansford exhibits promising flashes in coverage and against the run. That said, he is not yet NFL-ready in almost any phase of the game and is older than the average prospect. His movement skills and tackling should make him a special teams option while he develops into a possible contributor on defense. Hansford seems to boast a rosterable floor early in his career; if he progresses, he can be a starter in the league.

