Aggies DB Leon O’Neal Jr. Signs Undrafted Free Agent Deal With 49ers

"It’s not real complicated," O'Neal said during the draft process. "I know I’m ready for the NFL.”

Leon O’Neal Jr. was a star in College Station for the Texas A&M Aggies this past season. And now, he’ll be taking his talents to San Francisco after signing an undrafted free agent deal with the 49ers on Saturday.

O'Neal was one of a handful of Aggies to sign deals following the conclusion of the draft, including Aaron Hansford (Cowboys), Jayden Peevy (Titans), and Tyree Johnson (Steelers).

No Aggie defensive backs have been drafted since 2019 (Donovan Wilson)

Leon O’Neal Jr. During the draft process, O’Neal spoke with Pro Football Network insider Aaron Wilson and didn’t mince his words about where his self confidence level stands. "It’s not real complicated," O'Neal said. "I know I’m ready for the NFL. I’m just going to come in and be who I am. I’m an enforcer. A lot of my game is based on how explosive I am with certain things in pursuit." Leon O’Neal Jr. The 6-1, 240-pound safety tallied a career-high 58 total tackles last season to go along with five passes defended, one sack, and two interceptions. O'Neal's first pick came in the opening game of the year, as he displayed impressive ball skills on an 85-yard pick-six against Kent State. He admitted he's taken inspiration from some of the NFL's best. Chuck Burton, AP Photo Leon O’Neal Jr.

“I attack the ball," O'Neal said. "I’m always around the ball. Like Budda Baker, you can’t help but see him around the football. That’s how I approach the game.”

Numerous teams showed interest in the Cypress, Texas native leading up the draft. O’Neal left the team meetings with the same amount of radiating confidence that he entered with.

“I’ve had quite a few meetings,” O’Neal said. “They keep saying I played in the best conference in America. With the amount of work I put in, the amount of discipline I put into the game, I know I’m ready. My character flows through me. I have the energy to be a safety. I’m a leader 24/7.”

Born and bred as a high-motor defensive back, O'Neal will now add some depth at safety for the Niners and defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans this season.

