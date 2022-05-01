Aggies DB Leon O’Neal Jr. Signs Undrafted Free Agent Deal With 49ers
"It’s not real complicated," O'Neal said during the draft process. "I know I’m ready for the NFL.”
Leon O’Neal Jr. was a star in College Station for the Texas A&M Aggies this past season. And now, he’ll be taking his talents to San Francisco after signing an undrafted free agent deal with the 49ers on Saturday.
O'Neal was one of a handful of Aggies to sign deals following the conclusion of the draft, including Aaron Hansford (Cowboys), Jayden Peevy (Titans), and Tyree Johnson (Steelers).
No Aggie defensive backs have been drafted since 2019 (Donovan Wilson)
“I attack the ball," O'Neal said. "I’m always around the ball. Like Budda Baker, you can’t help but see him around the football. That’s how I approach the game.”
Numerous teams showed interest in the Cypress, Texas native leading up the draft. O’Neal left the team meetings with the same amount of radiating confidence that he entered with.
“I’ve had quite a few meetings,” O’Neal said. “They keep saying I played in the best conference in America. With the amount of work I put in, the amount of discipline I put into the game, I know I’m ready. My character flows through me. I have the energy to be a safety. I’m a leader 24/7.”
Born and bred as a high-motor defensive back, O'Neal will now add some depth at safety for the Niners and defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans this season.
