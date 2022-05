ELK GROVE, Calif. — For the owner Elk Grove's latest eatery, Paris Banh Mi was the right decision at the right time. “Everybody (who) sees me is like, 'You’re too young for this.' You’re not going to have a second chance. You have to take it. Nobody gives you a chance; you have to be the one to take it,” said Tina Do, a co-owner and operator along with Liem Nguyen, of Paris Banh Mi in Elk Grove.

2 DAYS AGO