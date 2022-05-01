2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in photos

They were known as “the McDonogh Three,” and unlike many stories of the tumultuous civil rights era, this one has a hopeful ending.
On May 4, 2022, Leona Tate, Gail Etienne and Tessie Prevost are scheduled to cut the ribbons around the front door of the former McDonogh 19 Elementary School.
Located in New Orleans’ Lower 9th Ward, the school was the scene of some of the nation’s fiercest anti-integration school battles in the early 1960s.
At the time, Tate, Etienne and Prevost were 6-year-old Black girls who wanted to attend first grade.
White protesters, mostly women, heckled and spat and...
Comments / 0