ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Tragic final selfie shows three students storm chasing before they died in an accident heading home

By Caitlin Hornik, Jon Rogers
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

THE final selfie showing three students storm chasing before they died in an accident as they headed home, has emerged.

The three victims were meteorology students at the University of Oklahoma, according to reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MBi1u_0fPTcgyG00
The three victims were meteorology students at the University of Oklahoma Credit: University of Oklahoma
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27NvNb_0fPTcgyG00
A tornado touched down in Andover, Kansas, on April 29 Credit: Amy Leiker /The Wichita Eagle via AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zrtky_0fPTcgyG00
Officials continue to sift through debris in Andover, Kansas Credit: Jaime Green /The Wichita Eagle via AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ti67Y_0fPTcgyG00
Nicholas Nair, 20, was one of three friends tragically killed in the accident Credit: 5 nbc dfw

Nicholas Nair, 20; Gavin Short, 19; and Drake Brooks, 22, were killed after their vehicle hydroplaned and lost control while returning to Norman from storm chasing in Kansas at around 11.23pm Friday.

The 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan left the roadway to the right and then came back onto the highway and stopped.

It was then struck by a semi traveling in the same direction, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

It took nearly five and a half hours for Tonkawa Fire Department officials and paramedics to remove the victims from the wreckage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38wAFi_0fPTcgyG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QCR2b_0fPTcgyG00

All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated and released from a hospital, according to reports.

The three victims were reportedly on their way back from storm chasing after a tornado ripped through Andover, damaging hundreds of homes and buildings.

Tributes have poured in, with Leigh O'Neil, a geographic information science major at OU, saying the three students were the "kindest, smartest people" she'd ever met.

She added the selfie the three sent to their friends Friday was a perfect representation of how funny they were.

"You couldn't be around them without laughing your ass off," she said.

"They truly would do anything to help others out, even before their own well being," O'Neil said. "They are already missed greatly. Their loss is insanely painful for us all."

Evan Short, 17, Gavin Short's younger brother, said Gavin "lived more in his 1.5 years at OU than in his first 18 years of life."

"I can find solace in the idea that now he can live among the clouds which he loved so much," Evan Short said.

The University of Oklahoma's College of Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences released a statement confirming the accident and lives lost.

"Our community in Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences is close-knit, and our School of Meteorology is very much a family," it said.

"Now, more than ever, we must come together in kindness and heartfelt support for one another.

"Please join us in offering thoughts and prayers for those most impacted, and providing them with privacy."

'UNTHINKABLE HEARTBREAK'

It added counseling was available "as we all grieve this unthinkable heartbreak."

Chris Dixon, a fellow OU meteorology student, who was part of a separate group of students storm chasing Friday wrote on Twitter: "Words cannot describe this rollercoaster of emotions from one of the highest points of my life to one of the most close-to-home serious ones."

OU meteorology alum, and well-known storm chaser, Reed Trimmer called the students friends and said they are close to his heart.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to their families and friends," Timmer said.

The National Weather Service Norman, Oklahoma tweeted that their evening balloon release was in honor of the three victims of the crash.

"On this very sad day in the Norman weather community, our evening weather balloon launch is dedicated to Nic, Drake, and Gavin - OU meteorology students who died in a tragic traffic accident last night."

Officials continue to sift through the debris left in the tornado's wake.

Around 1,000 buildings had been affected by the tornado, which swept through Andover, Kansas on Friday.

Officials said on Saturday that more than 6,500 people were without power as a result of the tornado.

A handful of injuries had been reported from the tornado, though no fatalities had been confirmed, officials said.

In a news conference Saturday morning, Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said some homes "were completely blown away."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MA9Tc_0fPTcgyG00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNDAC_0fPTcgyG00

Russell said homes were knocked off of their foundations completely, and some neighborhoods were entirely wiped out.

A State of Disaster Emergency has been declared for hard-hit areas by Governor Laura Kelly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yrqkr_0fPTcgyG00
Cars and homes were destroyed in the devastation Credit: Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rMRGK_0fPTcgyG00
A firefighter searches a home in Andover, Kansas, after a tornado ripped through the area Credit: AP

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 13

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Norman, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
City
Norman, OK
City
Kansas, OK
Norman, OK
Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
People

Boy, 2, Dies After Dad Accidentally Runs Over Him While Parking: 'Tragic Situation,' Police Say

A "tragic situation" unfolded earlier this week in Oklahoma when a father accidentally ran over his young son at their home, according to authorities. Tulsa Police Department officers received calls about an accident around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, they said in a statement. Upon their arrival, they "learned that a man accidentally ran over his 2-year-old son with his Dodge pickup while trying to park in the driveway."
KAKE TV

7-year-old Kansas girl critically injured by falling tree branch

ST. MARYS, Kan. (KAKE) - A 7-year-old girl from northeast Kansas suffered critical injuries last weekend when a falling tree branch hit her in the head, according to an online fundraiser. Quinlynn Jones is a second-grader at St. Marys Grade School. A GoFundMe says the 7-year-old was playing outside on...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Dixon
Person
Laura Kelly
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm Chasing#Traffic Accident#Volkswagen#Oklahoma Highway Patrol#Tonkawa Fire Department#Ou
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
KSN News

Man dies after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 38-year-old man from Matfield Green died after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita Wednesday. The Wichita Police Department said Cyrus Talkington was visiting with a friend outside in the 400 block of east 37th Street South Wednesday evening. Police say their dogs were with them. At some point, […]
WICHITA, KS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
414K+
Followers
21K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy