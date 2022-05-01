ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Providence

By NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Saturday that a pedestrian was killed by a...

turnto10.com

Comments / 0

Related
Turnto10.com

Providence police respond to crash involving motorcycle

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a car and a motorcycle collided just before midnight on Saturday. The crash occurred on John J. Partington Way at Westminster Street. An NBC 10 News crew saw first responders load the motorcyclist into an ambulance. The motorcyclist's injuries were not immediately...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Providence released on bail

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — There was a moment of tension in Providence District Court on Monday as 40-year-old Domingo Grave-Castro of Providence was arraigned on charges in the hit-and-run death of 76-year-old Violet Barracks. Providence police said Grave-Castro was driving a GMC truck when he struck Barracks on Union...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Woman killed, 2 injured in crash in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Woonsocket police said Tuesday that a woman was killed in a car crash. Police said two cars crashed at the intersection of Harris Avenue and Verry Street at about 11:45 a.m. One car flipped over and caught fire. The driver, a 25-year-old woman, was taken...
WOONSOCKET, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
Turnto10.com

Family remembers man killed in rollover crash on I-95

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Family members said 39-year-old Matthew Yoder from Newport, who was killed in a crash attributed to road rage over the weekend, leaves behind two sons, ages 10 and 11. "It makes me mad, for one," said Terry Yoder, the victim's brother. "We don’t know exactly...
WARWICK, RI
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Gmc
Turnto10.com

Police: Dog dies in New Bedford shooting

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — The New Bedford Police Department said a dog injured in a shooting in the city Sunday night had to be euthanized. The department responded around 9:30 p.m. to a reported shooting in the area of Elm Street and Chancery Street. Police were responding to...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Newport police seek two women caught on camera stealing street partition

(WJAR) — The Newport Police Department is searching for two women accused of stealing a street partition early Saturday morning. Police say the incident happened in front of 29 Brewer St. late Friday night into early Saturday morning. The theft was captured on surveillance video and the department circulated...
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Woman reports being beaten with baseball bat in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a woman reported being beaten with a baseball bat early Sunday morning. Police said two women flagged down officers at the intersection of Academy Avenue and Roanoke Street just after midnight. Police said the victim told them she and another woman had...
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Turnto10.com

Warwick man charged with murder in California accused in prison attack

A Warwick man charged with murder in northern California is accused of attacking a correctional officer in prison. Humboldt County officials said 27-year-old inmate Austin Michael Medeiros attacked the deputy with an "improvised weapon." Officials said the assault happened last week during an inmate count in the maximum security unit.
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

DCYF investigates death of child in foster care in Providence

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth, and Families said Tuesday that it is investigating the death of a child in foster care in Providence. DCYF confirmed to NBC 10 News that the child died Friday and that it is coordinating its efforts with the Providence Police Department.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Person dies in rollover crash in Lincoln

LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — A person was killed in a rollover crash in Lincoln Tuesday morning, according to the Lincoln Police Department. Police say the crash happened around 8 a.m. on Twin River Road. Responding officers found the vehicle off the side of the road in a wooded area.
LINCOLN, RI
Turnto10.com

Police identify Providence stabbing suspect

(WJAR) — The Providence Police Department has identified a suspect accused of a Sunday stabbing. Police have identified the suspect as 21-year-old Stephon Bellamy. Bellamy is charged with felony assault. The department says the incident happened near Eddy Street and Thurbers Avenue. The victim was transported to hospital care...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Three displaced in Pawtucket house fire

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Three people are displaced following a basement fire at a Pawtucket home on Sunday afternoon. Pawtucket firefighters said they arrived shortly after receiving a call about people being trapped inside the Central Avenue home. The chief said everyone was able to get out on their...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Man dies after Route 24 crash in Freetown

(WJAR) — A man died after a single-vehicle crash on Route 24 in Freetown early Tuesday morning, announced the Massachusetts State Police. State police responded around 3:00 a.m. to a vehicle that went off the road near mile marker 12.2 and struck a tree. A male driver was transported...
FREETOWN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy