No member of the public came forward to speak against Sunday alcohol sales when city council met Tuesday night to consider lifting the 63-year-old prohibition in Hopkinsville. The public comment portion of the meeting had no takers shortly before the council voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance that will allow alcohol sales in package stores, bars and restaurants from 11 a.m. on Sunday to 2 a.m. on Monday. The ordinance maintains the ban on alcohol sales during elections and on Christmas Day. It will require a second reading to become law.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 HOUR AGO