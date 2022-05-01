ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roads reopen after closure on McCully Street

By Elizabeth Ufi, Linda Dela Cruz
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to police, a vehicle hit a traffic signal pole in the McCully area on Saturday.

The single-vehicle collision prompted officers to close the south bound lanes of McCully Street at South King Street.

After officials were able to clear the road where the vehicle downed the traffic signal pole, traffic was able to move through the area once again at around 4:50 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle was said to be taken to the hospital in good condition. However, it is currently unknown what caused the incident to occur.

The road closure was announced just before 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30.

