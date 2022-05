Safety was a need entering the NFL draft for the 49ers. With Jaquiski Tartt still a free agent, the 49ers have a vacancy next to Jimmie Ward. And who they currently have on the roster now doesn't really instill a whole lot of confidence. However, Kyle Shanahan thinks otherwise. The 49ers did not draft a safety and that is because Shanahan is comfortable with what they have.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO