Baker Mayfield remains on Browns’ roster, team poised to dig in its heels and let it play out
BEREA, Ohio — The Browns hoped to uproot Baker Mayfield’s flag and send him packing over the weekend, but...www.cleveland.com
BEREA, Ohio — The Browns hoped to uproot Baker Mayfield’s flag and send him packing over the weekend, but...www.cleveland.com
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0