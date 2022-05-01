Baker Mayfield remains on Browns’ roster, team poised to dig in its heels and let it play out

BEREA, Ohio -- The 2022 NFL Draft came and went and the Cleveland Browns added nine new players via their draft class. In many ways, the team moved in ways we’ve come to expect under this regime led by GM Andrew Berry. They acquired some depth, made some picks that were heavily-based on what they value analytically (you can never have enough cornerbacks), and clearly valued production and youth (21-year-old wide receiver David Bell being the prime example there).

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO