ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

With Elon Musk’s Twitter bid, short sellers eye Trump’s Truth Social

By Charles Gasparino
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NaTsh_0fPTZ6R000

Wall Street traders are telling me they can’t wait for the Securities and Exchange Commission to give the green light to Digital World Acquisition Corp., the shell company holding former President Donald Trump’s new right-wing Twitter alternative named “Truth Social.”

And it’s not because they like the stock.

Traders are already eyeing the so-called Special Purpose Acquisition Corp., or SPAC, for the mother of all shorts, betting that shares will eventually fall to penny-stock levels ($5 or less). Part of the pessimism stems from Truth Social’s lousy rollout; it has been plagued by technological glitches and management upheaval since its February launch.

But the possible nail in the coffin for Truth Social is Tesla founder Elon Musk’s bid to take over Twitter . With a net worth of around $250 billion, Musk has agreed to plunk down $44 billion to purchase the financially troubled but influential micro-blogger, making a right-leaning Twitter ­alternative like Truth Social largely obsolete.

Musk, recall, predicated his interest on rooting out Twitter’s progressive bias that has been alleged for years by the conservative politicians and commentariat despite vehement denials from Twitter ­itself. Many Musk watchers expect him to reinstate Trump and others who had been suspended by Twitter’s PC algorithms.

Whether Trump or, say, vaccine skeptic Alex Berenson gets back on the site remains to be seen, of course (Trump has said he’s not interested), but already prominent conservatives in the media who boycotted Twitter are returning to the fold thanks to Musk. They’re also helping to make Wall Street’s bear-case bet against Truth Social.

Downloads way down
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Odu26_0fPTZ6R000
Downloads have been falling on the former president’s social media app.
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

The biggest appeal of Truth Social, of course, has been Trump, who was booted from Twitter after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. But the former president hasn’t put much effort into the new venture, having made just one post since its launch — until Thursday, when he posted again on Truth Social, sparking an uptick in downloads for the site. Still, according to Statistica, approximately 2 million users downloaded Truth Social in its first two weeks; downloads then fell to 218,000, suggesting Trump will have to do a lot more to make this thing work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KWleT_0fPTZ6R000
Former President Donald Trump was suspended from Twitter following the Capitol riot.
James Devaney/GC Images

And with conservative politics again trending toward Twitter, traders say Truth will fail to generate anywhere close to enough user traction to justify Digital World’s current share price of about $52, well off its 2022 high of just above $97 that it hit earlier in the year, even with last week’s Trump-inspired rally.

That’s why the shorts are salivating. In a short sale, you borrow shares of the target company you’re selling, with the bet that you can satisfy the borrow with less pricey shares when the stock falls. You make money — sometimes a lot — on the difference.

Traders tell me they are shorting Digital World only around the margins now because it is difficult to borrow shares that are in limited supply. But if the SEC approves the SPAC, they expect about 200 million shares to flood the market, and the stock to crumble to as low as
$5 as people weigh the utility of a right-wing Twitter substitute.

The SEC, of course, could just say no to Truth Social’s blank-check holding company, Digital World, and all this would be moot. Regulators are currently looking into some possibly funky trading in the stock and asked for communications of senior executives, board members and investors.

And the short thesis might not be such easy money. Truth Social’s techies could fix the glitches, and Trump could re-engage long-term and attract many more people to the platform. It should be noted that downloads of Truth Social jumped to No. 1 in Apple’s free App Store ahead of Twitter — just after Musk and Twitter announced they reached a deal, ironically.

Volatile personalities
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MKYLf_0fPTZ6R000
Elon Musk has promised to be in favor of free speech on Twitter.
Patrick Pleul/AP

Like Trump, Musk has a famously volatile personality, which made Elon as popular as the ex-president on the platform with 89 million followers. Just last week, Musk went after Twitter’s top lawyer despite an apparent post-deal non-disparagement clause, and Musk mused he might buy Coca-Cola so he could “put the cocaine back in.”

Such volatility, however, isn’t always welcomed on Wall Street. That’s why some traders are betting against Musk actually carrying through with his Twitter bid and coming through with the required $21 billion in equity comprised of his Tesla stock despite the $1 billion breakup fee if he walks.

These traders, known as merger arbs, cite several reasons for their bearishness — which has left Twitter shares trading significantly below Musk’s $52.40 offer — including his declining net worth since announcing the takeover.

Yes, Elon can seem crazy — remember when he had a “deal” to take Tesla private at $420 a share, an apparent reference to April 20, known by tokers as an unofficial “National Marijuana Day.” The deal never happened and the SEC sued him for making it up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0haK5M_0fPTZ6R000
Some expect Musk to reinstate Trump on Twitter, but the former president said he will not rejoin.
Gregory Bull/AP

Investors forgave him, of course, because he saved Tesla from near-bankruptcy and cranked out many more electric vehicles than analysts believed possible, while shares soared and he became the world’s richest man.

For every merger-arb guy betting against him, I hear there’s at least one trader betting against Trump and Truth Social.

Comments / 4

Bill Goodwin
2d ago

Oh, I have no doubt there’s plenty of room for both! I just signed up for Twitter since Elon took it over. Loving it. I’m also on TruthSocial and I’m loving that. Just so that both sides get to voice their opinions. That’s what it’s all about.

Reply
3
Related
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Elon Musk is no longer Twitter's biggest shareholder after the Vanguard Group upped its stake to 10.3%: Investment firm is unlikely to back his takeover bid

Elon Musk is no longer the largest shareholder in Twitter, it emerged on Thursday, after asset manager Vanguard Group increased its stake to overtake him. Vanguard owns 10.3 percent of Twitter, while Musk owns 9.1 percent of the company, making him the largest individual shareholder. The asset-manager, led by CEO...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Alex Berenson
Person
Donald Trump
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Politics#The Shorts#Spac#Truth Social
Daily Mail

Megyn Kelly claims she considered moving to CNN from Fox News after she got 'a huge offer' from Jeff Zucker but turned it down because she didn't think her fans would switch on the left-leaning network

Megyn Kelly has revealed that she considered moving to CNN after she was given a 'huge offer' by then-network boss Jeff Zucker. Although Kelly did not give details as to the exact nature of the offer, she explained on her eponymous podcast that she decided to turn down Zucker because she did not think that her loyal audience would move across with her and watch the left-leaning network.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Independent

A timeline of Grimes and Elon Musk’s relationship as she says they’ve broken up - again

Grimes has shared an update on her relationship status with Elon Musk after revealing they welcomed their second child, a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. The singer, 33, revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair on 10 March that the couple welcomed the newborn in December 2021 via surrogate.The news came as a shock to fans, who were under the impression that Grimes and Musk ended their three-year relationship in September 2021. But speaking to Vanity Fair, the “Oblivion” singer explained that the two have a fluid, inexplicable partnership.“There’s no real word for it,” Grimes, whose real name is...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy