SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- College football coaches will propose transfer windows in the late fall and spring to help with roster management around the transfer portal. Todd Berry, executive director of the American Football Coaches Association, said Tuesday his group would like two transfer windows for players to enter their names in the portal: one from the final Sunday in November until the early signing date in mid-December, and another from April 15 to May 1. Both windows would coincide with contact periods in recruiting. Players wouldn't be required to transfer, only to enter the portal during designated time periods.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO