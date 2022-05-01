Yankees’ Joey Gallo hurt groin may not be long-term problem

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just when Joey Gallo seemed to be warming up, the Yankees’ beleaguered left fielder has an injury worry.

Gallo was removed from the 3-0 win over the Royals on Saturday night at Kauffman Stadium with left groin tightness. He was replaced in left field by Tim Locastro in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Gallo said he felt the tightness when he broke for second on an attempted steal that was negated by a foul ball.

Gallo and manager Aaron Boone downplayed the injury, saying they were just being cautious in taking the left fielder out.

“I’m not concerned at all,’’ Gallo said. “They thought [since it’s] early in the season and cold, come out now and not make it worse.”

He’s confident he could be back in the lineup as soon as Sunday.

Joey Gallo Getty Images

The struggling Gallo had two hits Saturday, a line-drive single to right in the second that set up the Yankees’ first run and an infield hit he beat out in the fourth that led to their third run.

It was the latest sign that Gallo may be breaking out of a dreadful start to his first full season with the Yankees after an equally rough introduction to The Bronx last year.

With the two hits, Gallo is 6-for-20 with a double, two homers, a pair of walks — and, yes, 11 strikeouts — in his last seven games.

“I’m feeling really good, so it’s tough to come out,’’ Gallo said. “I feel I’m starting to get there and closer to the player I can be.”