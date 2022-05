After being dormant through the first month or so of the 2022 MLB season, bizarre baseball injuries are officially back on the menu. Los Angeles Angels reliever Austin Warren suffered an unfortunate mishap during batting practice before Tuesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox. Warren was hit in the nose by a stray ball, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. The right-hander suffered a nasal fracture and was promptly placed on the injured list.

