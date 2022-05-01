ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando City hangs on to defeat Charlotte FC

By Mike Gramajo, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

Following last week’s disappointing loss at home to the New York Red Bulls, Oscar Pareja said he had to remind his players throughout the week exactly who they are.

The Lions had just dropped their third game of the season last Saturday — all of which came at home — but perhaps an indicator of this 2022 season is the team’s consistency in staying with the top clubs in the Eastern Conference.

On Saturday night, the response to a lackluster result came fast and furiously as goals from Ruan and Facundo Torres with help from Mauricio Pereyra secured Orlando City a 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC in front of 17,012 in attendance at Exploria Stadium.

“It’s good to get back to good results — the victory and three points,” Pareja told reporters. “The first half, I will just highlight those things today. Mauricio recorded his assists. Robin Jansson as well with his 100th game, so all those things are positive. Seeing the fans enjoying our victory.

“But our responsibility, as well as coaches, is to see our second half, Charlotte dominated so much, [and] how can we become again the team that has more consistency during the whole game,” he added.

After finishing with no shots on target after last week’s 3-0 loss to New York, the Lions responded on Saturday by producing several chances against the MLS expansion side.

In the 14th minute, Orlando almost found the opening goal when a cross sent in by Pereyra hit off the right post before Torres picked up the failed Charlotte clearance to send a cross-connecting ball to Benji Michel, whose header went straight into the hands of keeper Kristijan Kahlina.

The opening goal arrived in the 16th minute when a cross from Michel deflected off Jansson’s heel, finding Ruan to strike the ball from close toward the bottom corner to give Orlando the 1-0 lead.

The Lions (5-3-2, 17 points) almost doubled the lead in the 33rd minute when a threading ball from Pereyra found Ercan Kara on a run, going up against defender Christian Makoun and Kahlina, before his attempt at a goal was blocked away.

Orlando doubled the lead during first-half stoppage time after an outlet pass from Pereyra to Ruan resulted in a counterattack, which finished off with Torres slotting the ball into the net.

Pereyra picked up a secondary assist for his 27th across all competitions, which is a club record.

Christian Fuchs reduced Orlando’s lead by converting a penalty kick in the 60th minute. In the previous play, Daniel Rios was fouled by Rodrigo Schlegel, resulting in the penalty.

Orlando dominated the first half, but the team’s performance dropped significantly in the second half, allowing Charlotte to control the ball for large chunks of the 45 minutes.

“I think they were 2-0 and they had to go for it to try to get something out of it,” defender Jansson said. “Sometimes the game looks like that and you have to control it. In the first half, we did very well with the ball and also the way we control the ball up in the attack like wrestling with a ball, and in the second half I didn’t feel that we had that much of that as in the first half and we could’ve done a little bit better.”

Jansson made his 100th appearance across all competitions for Orlando on Saturday. The Swedish defender also picked up a yellow card for his fifth this season, which will see him miss out on Saturday’s game at Montreal at 4 p.m. on FOX-35 Plus.

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Sentinel

Four Knights sign with NFL teams as undrafted free agents

UCF defensive tackle Kalia Davis, who was selected in the sixth round of the NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend, isn’t the only member of Gus Malzahn’s 2022 squad headed to the pros. Following the completion of the three-day event, four Knights signed with NFL teams as undrafted free agents: wide receiver Brandon Johnson with the Denver Broncos; offensive lineman Cole ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Kissimmee Liberty baseball walks off for most wins in a season

Kissimmee Liberty set a program record for most wins in a season Monday night when sophomore Edwardo Diaz connected on an infield single in the bottom of the seventh inning. Yandel Gonzalez scored the game-winning run for the Chargers (15-10) during a 6-5 walk-off win vs. Gateway (4-14) in an FHSAA Class 5A District 11 quarterfinal. The 15 wins is the most in a season for Liberty since the ...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Magic’s Cole Anthony looking to bulk up during offseason

Cole Anthony’s self-confidence has always been evident. Whether it’s during a postgame interview on Bally Sports Florida or down the stretch of a close game, the second-year Orlando Magic guard’s belief in what he and his team can accomplish is consistently palpable. So his response to what he learned about himself from the 2021-22 season shouldn’t be surprising. “The biggest thing I learned ...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
New York State
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Orlando, FL
City
Charlotte, NC
Orlando, FL
Sports
Orlando Sentinel

Magic’s Jalen Suggs undergoes right ankle surgery

Jalen Suggs had surgery last week to address a slight stress fracture in his right ankle, Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman announced Monday. The Magic said Suggs is expected to resume basketball activities this summer and make a full recovery for the start of training camp. “In assessing Jalen’s right ankle at the conclusion of the season, and consulting with ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Five Gators sign with NFL teams as unrestricted free agents

A relatively quiet NFL Draft for the University of Florida became busy during the hours after the three-day seven-round affair ended. Five Gators reached agreements as unrestricted free agents: linebacker Jeremiah Moon with the Baltimore Ravens; running back Malik Davis with the Dallas Cowboys; offensive tackle Jean Delance with the Chicago Bears; and defensive tackles Antonio Valentino and ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Magic’s Chuma Okeke stayed steady defensively despite offensive ups and downs

Regardless of his role or the Orlando Magic’s opponent, Chuma Okeke was steady throughout the 2021-22 season on the less glamorous end of the floor. The second-year forward once again was one of the Magic’s high-level consistent defensive contributors regardless of the scheme coach Jamahl Mosley deployed. In zone, Okeke would show active hands and fly around his area on the floor. In ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Freedom owns girls wrestling awards and FHSAA playoff news | Varsity Report

Honors continue to roll in for Freedom High School’s girls wrestling program, winner of this year’s inaugural Florida High School Athletic Association state tournament. Patriots senior Kailey Reese was selected as the first recipient of the Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Wrestling award as the state’s best across all weight classes. She went 39-0 and was state champion in the 125-pound weight ...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benji Michel
Person
Robin Jansson
Person
Mauricio Pereyra
Person
Kristijan Kahlina
Person
Ercan Kara
Person
Christian Fuchs
Person
Rodrigo Schlegel
Person
Robin
Orlando Sentinel

UCF reportedly negotiating $17-20 million settlement to exit AAC

UCF is reportedly negotiating a $17-20 million settlement with the American Athletic Conference to clear a path to the Knights joining the Big 12 Conference in 2023. Cincinnati, Houston and UCF have been in negotiations with the AAC the past couple of months after all three accepted bids to join the Big 12 last September. The intent was to join the league by July 2024 at the latest, hoping to ...
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

Kings owner Vivek Ranadive reportedly prefers Mark Jackson as next HC

Since Vivek Ranadive became the owner of the Sacramento Kings in 2013, the team has cycled through six different head coaches (including interims). Now Ranadive will be hoping that the seventh time is the charm. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported this week that Ranadive has an interesting preferred candidate to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Vivek wants Jackson; McNair favors Brown for coach

Then there were three in the Kings’ coaching search, and the one who will be hired could come down to preference. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer cited league sources Tuesday in reporting that “early indications” are that Mark Jackson is Kings owner Vivek Ranadive’s favorite, while multiple sources with knowledge of the situation believe Mike Brown is preferred by general manager Monte McNair and the front office.
NBA
CBS Sports

Suns-Mavericks: Phoenix dominates for 40 minutes in Game 1, but late push could be silver lining for Dallas

The first possession was not a good sign for the Dallas Mavericks. The Phoenix Suns ran one of many variations of their patented "Spain" pick-and-roll, and none of the three defenders involved picked up Chris Paul. Their miscommunication meant that Paul started this second-round series with a wide-open jumper from the right elbow. It is somewhat surprising that Paul didn't close his eyes before shooting it.
PHOENIX, AZ
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy