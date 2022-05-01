Orlando City hangs on to defeat Charlotte FC

Following last week’s disappointing loss at home to the New York Red Bulls, Oscar Pareja said he had to remind his players throughout the week exactly who they are.

The Lions had just dropped their third game of the season last Saturday — all of which came at home — but perhaps an indicator of this 2022 season is the team’s consistency in staying with the top clubs in the Eastern Conference.

On Saturday night, the response to a lackluster result came fast and furiously as goals from Ruan and Facundo Torres with help from Mauricio Pereyra secured Orlando City a 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC in front of 17,012 in attendance at Exploria Stadium.

“It’s good to get back to good results — the victory and three points,” Pareja told reporters. “The first half, I will just highlight those things today. Mauricio recorded his assists. Robin Jansson as well with his 100th game, so all those things are positive. Seeing the fans enjoying our victory.

“But our responsibility, as well as coaches, is to see our second half, Charlotte dominated so much, [and] how can we become again the team that has more consistency during the whole game,” he added.

After finishing with no shots on target after last week’s 3-0 loss to New York, the Lions responded on Saturday by producing several chances against the MLS expansion side.

In the 14th minute, Orlando almost found the opening goal when a cross sent in by Pereyra hit off the right post before Torres picked up the failed Charlotte clearance to send a cross-connecting ball to Benji Michel, whose header went straight into the hands of keeper Kristijan Kahlina.

The opening goal arrived in the 16th minute when a cross from Michel deflected off Jansson’s heel, finding Ruan to strike the ball from close toward the bottom corner to give Orlando the 1-0 lead.

The Lions (5-3-2, 17 points) almost doubled the lead in the 33rd minute when a threading ball from Pereyra found Ercan Kara on a run, going up against defender Christian Makoun and Kahlina, before his attempt at a goal was blocked away.

Orlando doubled the lead during first-half stoppage time after an outlet pass from Pereyra to Ruan resulted in a counterattack, which finished off with Torres slotting the ball into the net.

Pereyra picked up a secondary assist for his 27th across all competitions, which is a club record.

Christian Fuchs reduced Orlando’s lead by converting a penalty kick in the 60th minute. In the previous play, Daniel Rios was fouled by Rodrigo Schlegel, resulting in the penalty.

Orlando dominated the first half, but the team’s performance dropped significantly in the second half, allowing Charlotte to control the ball for large chunks of the 45 minutes.

“I think they were 2-0 and they had to go for it to try to get something out of it,” defender Jansson said. “Sometimes the game looks like that and you have to control it. In the first half, we did very well with the ball and also the way we control the ball up in the attack like wrestling with a ball, and in the second half I didn’t feel that we had that much of that as in the first half and we could’ve done a little bit better.”

Jansson made his 100th appearance across all competitions for Orlando on Saturday. The Swedish defender also picked up a yellow card for his fifth this season, which will see him miss out on Saturday’s game at Montreal at 4 p.m. on FOX-35 Plus.