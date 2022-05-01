ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

21-year-old charged after his dad is found dead at Leesburg home with upper body trauma

By 7News Staff
WJLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have arrested and charged 21-year-old Schuyler Lake, of Leesburg, after his father, 57-year-old Dean Lake, was found dead Saturday with trauma to his upper body. Saturday morning shortly...

wjla.com

