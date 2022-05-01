ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21 minutes, 12.5 miles, 300 to 400 buildings: Tracking path, damage of EF-3 tornado

By Michael Stavola
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

A map released Saturday afternoon shows the route of an EF-3 tornado that touched down in Sedgwick County then barreled into Butler County on Friday night.

Roughly 1,074 buildings were in its path, and at least 300 to 400 buildings were destroyed, said Andover fire chief Chad Russell.

Here is what we know about the tornado as of Saturday afternoon:

  • Preliminary findings are that the tornado first touched down at 8:10 p.m. around South 127th Street East and East 39th Street South, which is in rural Sedgwick County.
  • It moved to the northeast, causing “very significant damage” with the “most critical injuries” in a rural area before moving on to damage some homes in a sliver of Wichita and then entering Butler County, according to Andover fire chief Chad Russell.
  • The most extensive damage was in the Andover area. The tornado moved northeast before ending at 8:31 p.m. near Southwest 30th Street and Southwest Indianola, which is just to the southeast of Benton.
  • It traveled 12.75 miles and was on the ground for roughly 21 minutes. National Weather Service meteorologist Chance Hayes said it is pretty typical of a tornado that strong to last that long and go that far.
  • The tornado was an EF-3, with estimated wind speeds of 136 to 165 mph.
  • Four people were injured in Andover: two firefighters responding to the call, one person hurt during the tornado damage and another injured while trying to evacuate. All of them were adults and the injuries were minor. Russell said Sedgwick County had two people with serious injuries and a couple with minor injuries.

Russell said it will take years to recover.

“The city of Andover will be affected by this for years,” he said. “We still have scars from 1991 (EF-5 tornado). I’m so thankful this tornado was not as bad as that, but we will literally be doing this for years.”

A home is flattened by the Andover tornado on April 29, 2022. (April 30, 2022) Mia Hennen/Wichita Journalism Collaborative

Related
KAKE TV

Tuesday marks 31 years since devastating F-5 'Andover Tornado'

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 31 years since of one of Kansas' most devastating tornadoes. Known as the Andover Tornado, the F-5 caused damage across Harper, Sedgwick and Butler Counties on April 26, 1991. That twister claimed 17 lives -- most of them taken from the Golden Spur mobile home park.
AccuWeather

Is 'Tornado Alley' shifting east?

Where is 'tornado alley?' It may be time to update the original definition of the area that gets frequent tornadoes, which was created before the turn of the century. On average, 1,200 tornadoes hit the United States each year, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and while twisters can happen at any time and in any state, the prevailing wisdom has held that most of the large twisters occur in Tornado Alley, an expansive area within the central U.S. designated by meteorologists in the mid-20th century. That definition may be changing.
KTTS

Severe Storms Possible Tonight, Tomorrow

Severe storms are possible again tonight, especially west of I-49. The National Weather Service says the main threats will be hail and strong winds. Another round of severe weather will move in starting Wednesday morning. Hail, strong winds, tornadoes and flooding will be possible throughout the day Wednesday, especially southeast...
Mighty 990

Multiple Tornadoes Sucker Punch Wichita, Kansas

DEVELOPING STORY: Tornadoes have devastated parts of Wichita tonight. There is heavy damage reported across the area. There is no word on injuries or fatalities. SMG staff will continue updating this news thread. Videos and photos are posted below. Click here to download the FREE KWAM APP for conservative news 24-7.
KSN News

What are these loud booms in central Wichita?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Residents in and around Midtown, located in central Wichita, have been asking, “What are these loud booms?” The Old Cowtown Museum, located at 1865 Museum Blvd, is having its annual Civil War event. We will have Union and Confederate soldiers doing firing demonstrations, two skirmishes, and cannon demonstrations. There will be […]
The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

