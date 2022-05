JACKSONVILLE — What better way to close out a Jacksonville State softball senior day?. In the last inning of JSU's 6-0 home win over Bellarmine, senior pitcher Lexi Androlevich was throwing to senior catcher Liz VanManen, and the big play was by senior third baseman Karsen Mosley. When Bellarmine's Hannah Webb led off the inning, she hit a dribbler to the right side that appeared as if it would be a certain infield hit, but Mosley swooped over, scooped up the ball and tossed it quickly to first base for an out.

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO