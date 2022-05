PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dietrich Easter has a Pickens County business reaching all parts of the world. It’s through his business supplying “Stop the Bleed” kits. The issue the public faces is being unfamiliar with how to use them. Easter is attempting to close that gap in an approachable way over social media. You may know him through his 150,000 YouTube subscribers as the “Skinny Medic.”

