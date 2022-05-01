ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, OK

Authorities in Osage County take wanted man into custody

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19nIfL_0fPTXeEl00
Authorities in Osage County were able to locate and take Josh William Strom into custody.

Authorities in Osage County took Josh William Strom into custody after he tried to flee a house by jumping from a window.

This was done by the the Osage County Special Operations Team with help with from the Pawhuska Police Department and the Osage Nation Police Department, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office Facebook.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office originally was searching for Strom on 2nd degree burglary charges, as well as his connection to several search warrants that resulted in the recovery of several thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen property.

He was found at rural Osage County home that authorities were able to surround.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Osage County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Osage County, OK
City
Pawhuska, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wanted Man#Osage Nation#Special Operations#Burglary#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRMG

Georgia street-racing sting nets nearly 90 arrests, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in an Atlanta suburb have arrested nearly 90 people in connection with a street-racing sting, officials said. According to WSB-TV, Gwinnett County police said Sunday that they arrested 68 adults and 20 minors after officers responded to a report of illegal street racing at Peachtree Corners Circle and Spalding Drive. The drivers also are accused of surrounding a pizza delivery person’s vehicle and damaging it, police said.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
KFOR

Man driving U-Haul truck arrested in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man driving a U-Haul truck was pulled over and arrested early on Sunday morning in Oklahoma City. The suspect was stopped near Northwest 50th St. and North Military Avenue and fled the vehicle. The suspect broke into a nearby home and was later caught and arrested on the scene. Oklahoma […]
KRMG

DNA confirms coyote that attacked 2-year-old is dead

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — (AP) — DNA from a coyote that bit a girl on Southern California's Huntington Beach last week matched samples from one of two coyotes shot and killed following the attack, authorities said Monday. The 2-year-old child was hospitalized with bites to her head and...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
65K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy