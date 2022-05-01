ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Restoring Resilience Powwow held in west Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LnnM2_0fPTXdM200
The Restoring Resilience Powwow is an intertribal annual celebration to recognize National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day.

TULSA, Okla. — On Saturday evening, the Restoring Resilience Powwow was held in West Tulsa.

The Restoring Resilience Powwow is an intertribal annual celebration to recognize National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gWBD3_0fPTXdM200
Restoring Resilience Powwow held in west Tulsa

It was hosted by the Indian Health Care Resource Center and sponsored by the Public Service Company of Oklahoma.

The powwow had traditional activities such as spectators, dancers, singers, volunteers, arts and crafts vendors, and exhibitor booths.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Ballerina statue cut down in Tulsa, sold for scrap metal

TULSA, Okla. — (AP) — A bronze statue depicting one of Oklahoma's most famous Native American ballerinas was cut from its base outside a Tulsa museum and sold for scrap to a recycling company, authorities said Monday. Museum officials say the Five Moons statue of Marjorie Tallchief was...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

National organization explores Black history in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — National organization Jack and Jill of America, Inc. hosted a three-day National Youth Trip to visit Tulsa’s Black Wall Street and some of Oklahoma’s Black landmarks. “We are here so that they can always remember and be aware of those who have sacrificed...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Broken Arrow, Tulsa firefighters rescue two people from the Arkansas River

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Fire Department (BAFD) and Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) firefighters are working to rescue two people trapped in the Arkansas River. TFD Public Information Officer Andy Little told FOX23 one man and one woman are trapped in the river, and a water rescue is underway in the Indian Springs area to get them out of the river.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KRMG

Mid town Tulsa church removes iconic stained-glass windows for restoration

TULSA, Okla. — An iconic stained-glass window that overlooks Cherry Street is being temporarily removed for restoration. In fact, all 52 stained-glass windows, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church will be restored. On the west corner of Cherry Street sits St. Paul’s united Methodist Church. “This church...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powwow#Volunteers#National Children#Cox Media Group
KHBS

Monroe woman says tornado went right over her Monday

MONROE, Okla. — "I know we've had damage but it could've been so much worse than it actually was," Loretta Turner said. "The good lord was taking care of us." 40/29 has confirmed a tornado caused damage in Le Flore County, Oklahoma Monday afternoon. The tornado was observed on...
MONROE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KFOR

Man driving U-Haul truck arrested in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man driving a U-Haul truck was pulled over and arrested early on Sunday morning in Oklahoma City. The suspect was stopped near Northwest 50th St. and North Military Avenue and fled the vehicle. The suspect broke into a nearby home and was later caught and arrested on the scene. Oklahoma […]
KRMG

Frequent visitor finds 2.38-carat diamond at Arkansas state park

MURFREESBORO, Ark. — A regular visitor found the largest diamond at an Arkansas state park this year. According to THV11, Arkansas resident, Adam Hardin was visiting the Crater of Diamonds State Park when he found his first diamond which weighed about two carats. “It was right in the middle...
ARKANSAS STATE
KRMG

Tulsa International Airport holds drill to prepare for major disasters

TULSA, Okla. — For the first time since the pandemic was declared over, Tulsa International Airport and multiple emergency response agencies tested their skills and plans for if the day should come when a major disaster involving a commercial airliner occurs. In its nearly one hundred year history, TIA...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
65K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy