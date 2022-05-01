Garber students dance their way into ‘enchanted garden’ themed prom

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids has announced the lineup for its Tuesday Evening Music Club. The music club, which runs from June 7 to Aug. 30, features a diverse lineup of performance in genres ranging from jazz and rock to folk, ballet and more. The performances take place in the venue’s amphitheater, and start at 7 p.m. Tuesday evenings. The concerts are free to Meijer Gardens members and included in the price of admissions for other guests.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO