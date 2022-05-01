Suspect in Kapolei teen stabbing identified, charged

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On April 28, a 17-year-old female was taken to the hospital after Honolulu EMS said she suffered multiple stab wounds.

Honolulu Police Department identified the suspect for the alleged stabbing to be 18-year-old Lakaysha Faitele.

According to a family member of the suspect, the two females knew each other.

Police said it began with an early morning argument at around 3:45 a.m. inside an apartment off Alohikea Street. The suspect was then accused of stabbing the victim several times with a dangerous instrument.

EMS performed advanced life-saving treatment before the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Shortly after the incident, the suspect was arrested.

It is not yet clear what caused the argument.

Police stated on April 30 that Faitele was charged with second-degree attempted murder. Her bail was set at $500,000.