Douglas, OK

Local Nonprofit Hosts Community Giveaway To Help End Violence

By Anjelicia Bruton
 3 days ago
Douglas High School's parking lot was filled with people loading up cars with boxes and bags of donated goods.

“To me, it's just a blessing to be able to come down and have your share of looking around seeing things that you really may have not been able to buy on your own,” Carol Lee said.

The nonprofit Stop the Violence organized a free giveaway and car wash event with items for people of all ages.

Kuinten Rucker said he wanted to start this organization following the murder of his cousin.

“He was breaking up a fight and as he stopped to break a fight and he was walking away. He got shot in the back,” Rucker said.

Kruz Laviolette was killed in 2010, Rucker said since this tragic loss he's been working with kids to stop the violence in and around his community.

“The kids that we impact can be anywhere between 200-300 kids per day and we just started a new program where we're just giving away a lot of things to the community because of the impact that COVID-19 had. We wanted to be that stepping stone for them,” Rucker said.

The tables were cleared in less than an hour. Shanika Lee believes one way to put an end to senseless crime is by showing love to others and meeting them where they are.

“We want to bring people together and sometimes to bring people together, sometimes you have to give. With a hand you have to give a lending hand,” Lee said.

This was the second giveaway for the organization. They plan on continuing monthly.

