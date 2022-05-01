ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FWIW - An opinion

By coachf
 3 days ago

Preface this with I'm all in on Schoen/Daboll. Very optimistic for the first time in years. Did not like Reese and gave Gettleman the benefit of the doubt for a couple of weeks until he signed Jonathon Stewart who had nothing in the...

Wan'dale Robinson outlier...???

Maybe its me but I saw a guy that I wonder if he will be able to get past a jam on the line of scrimmage, a guy caught from behind multiple times so although he has some quickness I question his speed and will the quickness that he flashed be much of a problem for NFL caliber players? I don't know. I'm skeptical.
NFL Draft grades 2022: How did the New York Giants do?

The 2022 NFL Draft is over. The 2022 NFL Draft grades, the annually ridiculous exercise of passing judgment on a team’s draft class before selected players have even stepped on the practice field, has begun. Let’s check out the grades for the New York Giants’ 2022 draft class.
Giants Draft and new coaching staff

After looking at the the draft and reiews the new coaching staff it looks like they are building a team that works towards the strenghts of how the offense and defense will be executed . Not sure why anyone would have a isuue with the first 2 picks . Kayvon Thibodeaux was always a top 3 pick and giants got him , he says Michael Strahan is "one of my mentors " and was in constant contact throughout the process. To me this is a huge plus when talking about young players and how they handle their approach to playing in the NFL. Evan Neal , whats not to like , he played 3 full seasons for alabama 13 games @ left gaurd , 13 games @ right tackle and last year 15 games @ left tackle.missed 1 game in those 3 years due to covid . lets hope these 2 turn into Orlando Pace and bruce Smith and not greg Robinson and Steve Emtman.
Giants draft vs my real time mock for the record.

I haven’t had time to follow the fans and analysts reactions to the Giants draft grades too closely but it seems to have been a roller coaster. I hate draft day because most of the bad GMs draft to get an A on draft day so the pick the combine star, fan favorite or dreaded consensus BPA, the biggest cover your ass move. What matters is the impact on the team in the coming in coming season and will they show enough to warrant a second contract before their rookie deal expires. Giving a GM/team an A because you picked a guy at 67 the consensus had at 50 is ridiculous. Boards are historically inefficient in ranking players. You have to identify and pick good players because they work in all schemes. No damn excuses.
Just remember

The goal of an NFL Draft is not to ensure that every pick you make is somehow "a steal" according to the public boards. The goal is to make a competent NFL team. Subtle, but important difference. Also, just read Wan'dale did 19 reps on 225 at the Kentucky Pro...
The Draft - how the picks will fit onto this team

The first two picks were BPA, and Positional needs, with the rest of the picks being scheme and positional need to be potential starters, but more likely for this first season as depth to build an excellent base for our star players. The head-scratcher was our second-round pick, WanDale Robinson, but it was great to get a player in one of the deepest classes in draft history. Next year, WanDale will be the future slot because Darius Slayton will get paid on the open market compared to his current salary (2.5 mil), probably in the 5-8 mil per year range out of the picture. Then Sterling Shepard was a great receiver, with the key 'when healthy,' playing all games in two of his first three seasons. But, since the last three seasons, he's missed 18 games, almost 40% of games per season. So, taking a guy in the second in a historical positional group in the draft. For example, the Vikings swapped Diggs for Jefferson to save money when a handful of stud receivers were in the draft. Another example from this year is the Titans, who have a youngish defense but an aging line, quarterback, and best running back who is already taking hits on the IL due to his workload. They swapped AJ Brown for Treylon Burks and added Malik Willis, OT, and a hard-hitting running back. These examples show that after the first round, you're going with potential replacements when your non-contending team than plugging needs, and with new coaches, you need to get players to fill the holes in the scheme, not the old one or the consensus.
UDFA Breakdown

The Star Ledger has outdone itself and posted some details about our UDFAs. I’m not a big fan of the Ledger but this article seems worth looking at for those of us who no longer visit that site.
Giants’ offensive line: Will Joe Schoen’s rebuild finally be the cure?

When Joe Schoen became general manager of the New York Giants in January, the team’s offensive line was in shambles. The Giants’ had the 30th-ranked offensive line in the NFL in 2021, per Pro Football Focus. Four of the five starters from that group were headed to free agency. Schoen looked at the roster and saw only five potentially healthy offensive linemen under contract.
Giants news, 5/3: Joe Schoen, Kayvon Thibodeaux, more

Only Aidan Hutchinson gives better Defensive Rookie of the Year odds than Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux. Dan Duggan lists four, but there really aren’t that many. NFL insider compares Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux to former Super Bowl MVP - nj.com. By now, you’re aware of the questions that swirled...
4 things the Giants still need to do

The process of constructing an NFL roster never really ends. Even with the 2022 NFL Draft and the main part of free agency in the rearview mirror, there is still work for GM Joe Schoen to do. Let’s look at some of it. A James Bradberry decision. The Giants...
