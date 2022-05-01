ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Car crashes into tree after driver shot

WISN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a shooting that caused a man to crash the car he was driving into a tree....

www.wisn.com

Comments / 18

The Judge & Jury
3d ago

The illustrious Corvair Johnson first black mayor of Milwaukee. Along with our black county executive, along with our black police chief, along with our black sheriff come along with our black county executive, what are all these black executives of the city of Milwaukee doing with all the Shootings and killings and murders what do they have all in common. Nothing none of them are doing anything to stop this going on and why should they are getting their pay every month

Reply(7)
10
Related
UPMATTERS

Police: Wisconsin man shoots, kills co-worker after 7 days at job

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – An employee who only had worked seven days at a Wisconsin business was arrested for shooting and killing his co-worker. According to the Janesville Police Department, on April 26 around 4:30 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came in saying an employee at Precision Drawn Metals was shot in the back. When officers arrived, multiple people were seen leaving the building.
JANESVILLE, WI
CBS Chicago

Woman shot, killed during argument in Rosemoor neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman is dead after being shot during an argument in the Rosemoor neighborhood Saturday night. Police said around 10:45 p.m., the woman, 28, was in an argument with an unknown man, in the 500 block of East 106th Street, who produced a handgun and shot the victim one time. The offender then fled in a blue sedan. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of the chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.  
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls neighbors react to suspect in custody

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The death of 10-year-old Lily Peters has shaken the Chippewa Falls community. Even with the arrest and Wednesday’s charges, many people continue to search for answers. The 400th block of North Grove St. in Chippewa Falls has been filled with activity this week. Lily’s...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy