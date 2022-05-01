ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Seager homers in 3rd straight game, Rangers beat Braves 3-1

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EMwi5_0fPTW4HF00

Corey Seager homered in his third straight game, Dane Dunning allowed one run over a career-high 7 2/3 innings and the Texas Rangers beat the Atlanta Braves 3-1 on Saturday night.

Seager’s solo homer gave Texas its first run in the first inning since opening day. The Rangers snapped a four-game losing streak.

“He smoked that ball,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “We felt better. The other team’s playing from behind right from the beginning.”

Dunning (1-1) won for the first time since last Aug. 2, allowing three hits. He struck out five of Atlanta’s first seven batters and retired 14 straight before a one-out double in the eighth by Adam Duvall over the glove of left fielder Zach Reks, playing his first big league game this season.

Dunning left with runners on first and third with two out in the eighth. Dennis Santana retired Ronald Acuña Jr., playing his second game this season since being activated Thursday from the injured list, on a full-count grounder to shortstop.

Joe Barlow pitched a perfect ninth for his first save of the season.

Acuña singled home Atlanta’s only run.

Dunning’s seven strikeouts equaled a season high in making the longest start by a Texas starter this season. He’d struggled in first innings during his young career, with a 7.25 ERA and the most homers allowed of any inning (8).

He struck out the side looking in the first and had two swinging strikeouts among the first seven batters.

Dunning credited his change of mindset.

“Going in the first inning almost like I’m closing out the game,” he said.

“You could see the intensity in the first inning,” Woodward said. “It was like, ‘I’m coming at you.’ It just sets the tone in a lot of ways for our entire ballclub.”

Bryce Elder (1-3), an Atlanta rookie right-hander who grew about 45 minutes north of Globe Life Field in Decatur, Texas, gave up all three runs on four hits and three walks over 4 1/3 innings in his fourth major league start. He struck out one.

The Braves failed to win a third straight game for the third consecutive time this season, leaving the defending World Series champions at 10-12. They haven’t been above .500 since being 2-1 on April 9.

Seager pulled an 0-2 inside cut fastball down the right-field line 406 feet for a two-out solo homer. It was his fourth home run of the season, and the three-game homer streak matches a career-high streak.

The Rangers also received RBI hits by two newcomers to the roster.

Sam Huff, who was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday when Jonah Heim was placed on the paternity list, singled home Reks in the second inning.

Reks, who was recalled from Round Rock earlier Saturday, singled home Andy Ibanez in the fourth inning with his first big league hit. Reks had 10 at-bats with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season.

Acuna hit a check-swing bloop to shallow right field to score Travis Demeritte in the third.

ROSTER MOVES

OF Alex Dickerson cleared waivers and was outrighted to the Braves’ Triple-A Gwinnett affiliate after being designated for assignment on Thursday. … Texas optioned RHP Spencer Howard to Round Rock in addition to recalling OF Reks.

NOTES

Elder had a sizable contingent of rooters among family, friends and the Decatur High baseball team. … The 2:15 game was the fastest Rangers game played in the two-plus seasons of Globe Life Field.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Jon Gray (knee) should return to the rotation early next week, probably Tuesday at Philadelphia. He has gone on the injured list after each of his first two starts, initially for a blister.

UP NEXT

Braves: Manager Brian Snitker said afterward he hasn’t chosen a starter for Sunday afternoon’s series rubber game. “Anybody could be an option,” he said.

Rangers: LHP Taylor Hearn (0-2, 7.47 ERA) allowed a combined nine runs in eight innings, including three home runs, in his last two starts. Hearn is from Royse City, Texas, about 50 miles east of Arlington.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

William Contreras sitting for Braves Monday versus Mets

The Atlanta Braves did not include William Contreras in their lineup for Monday's game against the New York Mets. Contreras will take Monday afternoon off while Travis d'Arnaud returns to the lineup behind home plate and bats sixth in the rotation. Contreras is batting just .182 so far this season...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Homer, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
FOX Sports

Mets take on the Phillies in series rubber match

LINE: Mets -185, Phillies +159; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday. New York has a 15-6 record overall and a 6-3 record in home games. The Mets are 7-1 in games when they did not give up a home run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reuters

Error allows Orioles to score winning run over Red Sox

Jorge Mateo scored the tiebreaking run on a throwing error by reliever Hirokazu Sawamura in the 10th inning as the Baltimore Orioles outlasted the visiting Boston Red Sox 2-1 on Saturday night. The Orioles sent Mateo to pinch run for Ramon Urias as the automatic runner at second, and with...
BALTIMORE, MD
KEYT

Tigers snap skid, spoil milestone night for Dodgers’ Kershaw

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Javier Báez and Austin Meadows each drove in two runs and the Detroit Tigers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over Los Angeles, spoiling a night when Clayton Kershaw became the Dodgers’ career strikeout leader. Báez tied it at 1-all in the third inning with a base hit to left and then had the go-ahead double down the right-field line off Evan Phillips (1-1) in the seventh. Mookie Betts accounted for Los Angeles’ only run with a leadoff homer in the first. Kershaw got Spencer Torkelson to whiff on a slider low and inside for his 2,697th strikeout and move past the Hall of Famer Don Sutton.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hearn
Person
Travis Demeritte
Person
Chris Woodward
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Dennis Santana
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Homer
Person
Alex Dickerson
Yardbarker

Dunning 'Sets The Tone' in Win Over Braves, Rangers Snap Four-Game Skid

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers snapped their four-game losing streak, defeating the Atlanta Braves by a score of 3-1. The Rangers debuted their 1970s throwback uniforms in the victory, and it was appropriate given the pitching performance turned in by Dane Dunning. The Texas starter went 7 2/3...
ARLINGTON, TX
Reuters

David Peralta powers Diamondbacks to victory over Marlins

EditorsNote: 12th graf, clarify play by play; smaller changes elsewhere. David Peralta went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-4 win over the host Miami Marlins on Monday night. Ex-Marlins pitcher Zac Gallen (1-0) earned the win in his first time facing his...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka heading to Yankees' bench Monday

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Ross Stripling and the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees are holding Higashioka out of the lineup for the second time in three games. Jose Trevino is replacing Higashioka at catcher and hitting ninth.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Guillermo Heredia in left field for Braves' matinee with Mets

Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia is in the starting lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader versus left-hander David Peterson and the New York Mets. Heredia is starting in left field and hitting ninth. Travis Demeritte is in right field in place of an idle Ronald Acuna and Adam Duvall is covering center.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#The Texas Rangers#The Atlanta Braves 3 1
ABC News

ABC News

630K+
Followers
151K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy