Watch The Judds’ Final Live Performance From The 2022 CMT Music Awards

The country music world is still processing the news regarding the tragic passing of Naomi Judd, the matriarch of the iconic mother/daughter duo, The Judds.

She was 76.

And while no cause of death was given, her daughters Wynonna and Ashley, released a statement leading many to believe that she died by suicide. However, it’s important not to rush to conclusions until an official cause of death is revealed.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered.

We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

It’s not a secret that Naomi struggled with her mental health throughout her career, in fact, she was quite open about it.

During a conversation with Good Morning America in 2016, she revealed she sufferance from severe depression and anxiety, which peaked in 2011 when she stopped touring with Wynonna. She also confessed that she considered taking her own life.

“Fans see me in rhinestones, you know, with glitter in my hair, that really is who I am. But then I would come home and not leave the house for three weeks, and not get out of my pajamas, and not practice normal hygiene. It was really bad.

When I came off the tour I went into this deep, dark absolutely terrifying hole and I couldn’t get out. I spent two years on my couch.”

In 2016, she also released a memoir detailing her battle with depression called, River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope. Wynonna and Ashley have also both been honest about their battles with depression as well.

The Judds were set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame tomorrow (May 1st, 2022), and were also gearing up for their first tour in over a decade.

Dubbed The Final Tour, it was going to be one final tour for the iconic country duo.

The Country Music Hall of Fame still plans to honor The Judds at the Medallion Ceremony, at the request of the family:

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Naomi Judd, who enters the Country Music Hall of Fame tomorrow as a member of mother-daughter duo The Judds.

Naomi overcame incredible adversity on her way to a significant place in music history. Her triumphant life story overshadows today’s tragic news.

Her family has asked that we continue with The Judds’ official Hall of Fame induction on Sunday. We will do so, with heavy hearts and weighted minds. Naomi and daughter Wynonna’s music will endure.”

With all that being said, let’s honor Naomi Judd with her final live performance from her iconic career.

Written by Naomi herself, along with Paul Overstreet and John Barlow Jarvis, the Judds performed their 1990 hit “Love Can Build A Bridge” for their final performance, at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

Here’s to the great Naomi Judd…. rest in peace.