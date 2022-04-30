Host Cambridge High posted a 12-4 victory over Marietta in prep softball action on Saturday afternoon at Cambridge City Park.

The Lady Bobcats banged out 11 hits and scored in every inning to improve to 12-4 on the season.

Abby Mann led the way with a double, single with three RBIs, while Ava Byerly doubled, singled with a pair of RBIs. Joynia Conrad chipped in with two singles, RBI with Ryleigh Goodman and Presley Dodd each finished with a single and two RBIs for the winners. Emma Buchtel and Kendall Kenworthy both added base hits.

Mann allowed four runs on seven hits with five Ks to collect her seventh pitching win of the season.

BASEBALL

Dover 13, Meadowbrook 1

DOVER — Meadowbrook High suffered a rough road trip on Friday, dropping a lopsided 13-1 setback to host Dover in non-league baseball action at Dover City Park.

Holding a slim 3-1 lead after four innings of action, the host Tornadoes broke the game open erupting for ten runs in the fifth innings

Aiden Reis took the loss on the mound for the Colts, lasting four and a third innings, allowing six hits and eight runs while striking out five.

Reis went 2-for-3 at the plate with the lone RBI to lead Meadowbrook's six hit attack. Easton Eibel, Josh Hupp, Hayden Loy and Austin Fox each chipped in with singles for the Colts.

Meadowbrook slips to 9-6 on the season with the road loss.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: High School Roundup: Lady Bobcats spank Marietta, 12-4