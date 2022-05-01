Here are the Ohio State players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The tradition of Ohio State University football players moving on to the National Football League continued this weekend with a six athletes selected during the 2022 Draft.Steelers select South Dakota State quarterback in 7th-round
Marquee OSU wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave were picked in the first round, going back to back. The New York Jets selected Wilson 10th overall, while Olave was picked 11th by the New Orleans Saints.
OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, who was expected to go in the second or third round, was the next OSU player selected. The Tennessee Titans waited until the third round to chose him 69th overall.
Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert was the 101st overall pick in the third round also getting snapped up by the New York Jets.
Tyreke Smith, a defensive end from Cleveland Heights, was snagged by the Seattle Seahawks in round 5, going 153rd overall.
The final OSU player was selected in round 7 Saturday, with offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. being chosen by the Las Vegas Raiders.
Congratulations to all of the players.
