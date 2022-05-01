The Restoring Resilience Powwow is an intertribal annual celebration to recognize National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day.

TULSA, Okla. — On Saturday evening, the Restoring Resilience Powwow was held in West Tulsa.

Restoring Resilience Powwow held in west Tulsa

It was hosted by the Indian Health Care Resource Center and sponsored by the Public Service Company of Oklahoma.

The powwow had traditional activities such as spectators, dancers, singers, volunteers, arts and crafts vendors, and exhibitor booths.

