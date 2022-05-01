ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restoring Resilience Powwow held in west Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
The Restoring Resilience Powwow is an intertribal annual celebration to recognize National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day.

TULSA, Okla. — On Saturday evening, the Restoring Resilience Powwow was held in West Tulsa.

It was hosted by the Indian Health Care Resource Center and sponsored by the Public Service Company of Oklahoma.

The powwow had traditional activities such as spectators, dancers, singers, volunteers, arts and crafts vendors, and exhibitor booths.

Bville
2d ago

When is fox news going to cover a story about the TEN OF THOUSANDS of Native American Indians victimized since 1907 by the State of Oklahoma's elected office holders.

