Man dies after car overturns in crash near Three Rivers

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died after his vehicle hit a tree and flipped over in a crash east of Three Rivers, deputies say.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Roger Wayne Wyman, 77, of Three Rivers was driving on M-60 near Timberlane Drive in Newberg Township when his vehicle left the road. It hit a tree and turned over, ejecting Wyman from the car. He died at the scene from his injuries, according to deputies.

Emergency crews responded to the scene. Wyman’s wife, Tina Marie Wyman, 57, was a passenger in the car and was taken to Three Rivers Hospital for treatment, sheriff’s deputies said.

Robert Wyman was not wearing a seatbelt, but Tina Wyman was at the time of the crash. The airbags activated. The sheriff’s office said that alcohol and drugs were not a factor.

The crash is still under investigation.

