Houston, TX

Dameon Pierce expected to eventually take over as Texans' top running back

By Mark Lane
 3 days ago
The Houston Texans addressed running back in a meaningful way for the first time since 2017.

On Day 3 in the fourth round, Houston used their No. 107 overall pick to select former Florida running back Dameon Pierce.

According to Pro Football Focus, Pierce was considered a “good” draft pick by the Texans, and he has the promise to take over for Rex Burkhead as the lead back in the offense.

The story for the Houston Texans in this draft has been building the team from the ground up at every position. They continue to do so by adding Florida running back Dameon Pierce. Last season, the Gator earned a 92.0 PFF grade after amassing 574 yards on 100 attempts. Pierce will likely back up veteran Rex Burkhead and eventually take over the team’s backfield.

Pierce saw limited action in Florida’s offense, carrying just 100 times for 574 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Gators didn’t load up Pierce, but there is a hint of evidence to suggest that he can take the workload of an every-down back and be productive with it.

The Texans also have a reclamation project on the roster in Marlon Mack. Pierce will have Mack and Royce Freeman to contend with throughout offseason workouts and training camp if he hopes to take over for Burkhead, who recorded Houston’s only 100-yard rushing game in 2021.

