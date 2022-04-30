ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Alabama DB Josh Jobe signs with the Philadelphia Eagles

By Sam Murphy
 3 days ago
Former Alabama defensive back Josh Jobe has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft.

Jobe was a two-year starter for the Crimson Tide in both 2020 and 2021. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Jobe accounted for 129 tackles, three interceptions, and 19 pass deflections.

After the 2020 season, Jobe received an All-American honorable mention by Pro Football Focus. Jobe chose to forego the draft and return for his senior season.

An injury in the SEC championship game cut Jobe’s season short as he did not appear in either playoff game. However, he earned a spot on the Bednarik, Nagurski, and Thorpe watch lists.

Jobe is an exceptional special teams player, and will likely make in immediate impact in that regard. He will also have the opportunity to learn under former first-team All-pro Darius Slay.

