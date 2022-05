DAYTON — If the playoffs started today, the Elko softball team would be the No. 4 seed for the Division 3A North regional tournament. Taking the No. 1 seeds from the West and East divisions and the next-four teams — regardless of league — the Lady Indians (12-10 overall, 7-5 in league and 5-1 in crossovers) helped their cause over the weekend with a three-game sweep of Dayton.

DAYTON, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO